BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab a $1500 Promo for Chiefs-Ravens & Wednesday MLB Odds

The kickoff of the 2024 NFL regular season is just hours away and you can be ready to take your NFL betting experience to new heights with $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

One of the most popular sportsbook promos in the US, this lucrative welcome offer from the King of Sportsbooks enables you to claim bonuses of up to $1,500 if your first bet on BetMGM loses. With an extra $1,500 in bonus bets in your bank roll, you will be ready to make more bets on the NFL Week 1 odds when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens this week on the season premiere of Thursday Night Football.

NFL football is back. So, don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get your $1,500 welcome bonus from one of the country's top sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim $1,500 Promo for Chiefs-Ravens & MLB Odds

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Sept. 4, 2024

This BetMGM welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a US state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

To get started up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOBONUS in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Promo for Wednesday, September 4

When you sign up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you unlock a lucrative first bet offer that can set you up with bonuses valued at up to $1,500 at one of the best sports betting sites in the US.

After clicking the "BET NOW" link and completing the fast and easy sign-up process, just make a first deposit of at least $10 and a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM Sportsbook. If your first bet loses, you will be rewarded for the full value of the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Bonus bets earned from one of the country's top NFL betting promos are automatically added to your account after your losing first bet is settled, and are provided in the form of a single bet if valued at less that $50, or in the form of five bonus bets of equal value if your first bet stake is greater than $50.

Bonus bets are valid to use for up to seven days to make more bets on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including Thursday night's Ravens vs Chiefs odds and NFL player props. In addition, your bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings quicker.

Bet on Wednesday MLB Action & NFL Kickoff with BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS

The MLB regular season enters the home stretch this week, highlighted by a crucial series between AL Central contenders as the Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Whether you are counting down to the kickoff on the NFL season or focused on the growing battles on the MLB odds and futures, you can enjoy more chances to make winning bets with a $1,500 bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Click the "BET NOW" button to start making your best NFL picks and MLB wagers using one of the country's top NFL betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.