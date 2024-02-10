BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab A $158 Welcome Offer For Super Bowl Odds

Pro football's Big Game is just days away, but leaves sports bettors with plenty of time to grab a $158 welcome offer by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Introduced just in time for Sunday night's Big Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, this exclusive welcome offer has quickly become one of the top sportsbook promo codes available.

When you sign up for a new account using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place a first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market, you will be instantly rewarded with $158 in bonus bets that you can use to make your best NFL picks on the hundreds of Big Game novelty props and player props currently offered by BetMGM.

Click the "BET NOW" link to start the sign-up process using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and stake your claim to a $158 welcome bonus from one of the best sports betting sites in the industry.

Grab A $158 Welcome Offer For Super Bowl Odds With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The current BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers opening a BetMGM account for the first time. New customers signing up must be at least 21 years and physically present in one of the 13 US states where the BetMGM betting app is licensed.

To get started, click on the "BET NOW" link on this page. You will be redirected to BetMGM Sportsbook's new customer sign-up portal, where you will be asked to provide basic personal information including your name, postal address, email address, and phone number. You will also be asked to provide documentation that BetMGM uses to verify your identity.

It is recommended that you download the BetMGM app for Android and iOS devices, which you can use to make a minimum first deposit of $5 with PayPal or select credit cards once your new account is verified.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Unlocks $158 Welcome Offer For Super Bowl Odds

After you have signed up for a new account using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and made a first deposit of at least $5, you can unlock your $158 welcome bonus by making a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including NFL odds and futures.

Even if your first bet loses, $158 in bonus bets will be automatically added to your account in the form of two $50 bonus bets and one $58 bonus bet, which you can use to add to the excitement of Sunday's Big Game with more NFL picks.

Bonus bets earned through this welcome offer must be used within seven days before they expire and are deleted from your account, and cannot be combined with other top sportsbook promos offered by BetMGM including Odds Boosts, Parlay Boosts, and Same Game Parlay Boosts.

Grab $158 Bonus For Super Bowl Odds By Signing Up With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

For the second time in five years, Kansas City and San Francisco will battle it out in the Super Bowl to determine this season's NFL champions, and you can add to the excitement of the biggest sports betting event of the year with $158 in bonus bets by signing up today using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The clock is rapidly ticking down to Sunday night's kickoff, so act now. Click on the "BET NOW" link to sign up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and stake your claim to a $158 welcome bonus from one of the industry's best betting apps. Once you've registered, explore the Super Bowl odds for the game, including NFL player props, the over/under, and the spread.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.