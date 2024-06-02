BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Grabs $1500 Promo Offer for June 2 Odds

NBA fans can register using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the industry.

The NBA Finals are set now that Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West. The finals begin on June 6, but you can claim one of the top NBA betting promos by using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during sign-up today.

In the meantime, NASCAR's in Chicago on Sunday, making it a great time to sign up at BetMGM to claim one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes available in legal sports betting states.

Sign up for a new BetMGM online sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button above using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1,500 Offer Sign-Up Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 2, 2024

Sports bettors can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer today while wagering on one of the top sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Follow these steps to register a new account:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to finish the sign-up process at BetMGM. Manually enter ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the BetMGM new customer registration portal. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any available payment methods supported on one of the best sportsbooks that accept PayPal. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any available sports betting market at BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1500 Offer Terms & Conditions

New customers can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer, as long as they are at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting and a first-time customer at BetMGM.

Settling a losing first bet returns matching bonus bet credit at BetMGM. A first bet of less than $50 that loses yields a single bonus bet to wager, while a qualifying wager of $50 or more returns five bonus bet credits. This means a maximum $1,500 losing first bet returns five $300 bonus bet credits to wager at BetMGM.

Bonus bet credits expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM. Bonus bets cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager does not get included with any winnings earned at BetMGM.

Wager On MLB Odds With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Individuals can wager on MLB odds with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entered during sign-up to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets today.

Baseball has a loaded slate to wager on Sunday, so explore one of the best MLB betting sites to find your preferred matchup and betting market at BetMGM. Wager the run total under between the Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers, or invest in Juan Soto's anytime home run prop at lucrative odds as the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.