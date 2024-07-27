BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Nab $1500 First-Bet Promo for Olympic, MMA & MLB Odds

With the Olympics, UFC and MLB, this weekend boasts a number of exciting matchups to wager on and with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, new sports bettors can get $1,500 in bonus bets to apply toward these games.

This is one of the most lucrative sportsbook promos available across the country. After you place your initial wager, just wait for your bet to settle, and if it loses, you will receive bonus bets in the amount of your loss, up to $1,500. Bonus bets can then be used on the 2024 Summer Games, which kicked off this week, among other sporting events.

Click the BET NOW button to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and join millions of others in your sports betting journey today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Has Easy Sign Up For $1500 First-Bet Offer

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 27, 2024

As one of the best sports betting apps, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS makes it incredibly easy to get started. Follow the steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will redirect you to the new user registration portal. Enter personal identifying information, including your full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. In the appropriate field, type in ROTOBONUS, if it was not automatically completed. Make a first-time deposit using a popular payment method, like credit card, PayPal or Venmo. Deposits must be at least $10. Place a qualifying wager, up to $1,500, on any of your favorite upcoming games.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1500 First-Bet Offer Terms & Conditions

In order to be eligible for the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, sports bettors should be a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older.

If your first qualifying wager wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion; however, if it settles as a loss, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS will automatically kick in. The welcome deal will reimburse you a matching amount, in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. If your first-time losing bet was $49 or less, you'll receive one bonus bet. If the wager was $50 or more, you'll receive five equal bonus bets.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account and will expire within seven days. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred or applied to any future promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wager on UFC, MLB Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

After claiming the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you can use your initial wager, bonus bets, or any other real cash wager at one of the best sports betting sites.

Once you wager on the Summer Games, tune into UFC 304 Saturday night featuring Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad. The fighters have the exact same record, so it should make for some interesting wagering. Bet on MMA odds like the moneyline (Edwards -230, Muhammad +190) or whether the fight will go the distance (Yes -200, No +140).

MLB fans can also continue their sports betting journey by betting on any matchup this weekend. In the National League East, the Braves and Mets will play at 4:10 pm ET, and the Yankees and Red Sox will face off for the American League East at 7:15 pm ET. Now in the second-half of the season, bettors can wager on MLB Futures, including the next World Series champion.

Click the BET NOW button today and activate your $1,500 welcome offer when you sign up as anew user with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.