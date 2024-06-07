BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Grabs $1500 Promo Offer for June 7 Odds

Add to the excitement of wagering on this year's NBA Finals with a $1,500 first-bet offer after signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. The Finals tipped off on Thursday night, and the Boston Celtics again play host to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 action at TD Garden.

The latest first bet offer from BetMGM Sportsbook has quickly emerged as one of the top NBA betting promos of the year. By signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you unlock a lucrative welcome offer that enables you to claim bonuses of up to $1,500 if your first bet on BetMGM loses.

With Game 2 just a couple of days away, there is no time to delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up now, and get ready to make your best bets on the NBA odds and point spreads with a $1,500 welcome bonus from BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1,500 Offer Sign-Up Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 7, 2024

The latest first bet offer from BetMGM Sportsbook is for new customers opening a BetMGM account for the first time. You must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to take advantage of this offer.

Just follow the steps outlined below to sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Download and install the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your iOS or Android device. Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Provide the personal information requested, as well as documentation that verifies your identity. Don't forget to type ROTOBONUS in the field provided to activate this first bet offer. Upon approval, select popular payment methods as a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1500 Offer Information

New customers opening an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS must make a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM Sportsbook, and it loses, will be reimbursed, in bonus bets, for the full value of that first bet, up to $1,500.

The reimbursement will come in the form of five bonus bets equal to the value of your loss on first wagers of $50 or more. Lost wagers of $49 or less will come back as one bonus bet.

Keep in mind that your BetMGM welcome bonus must be used within seven days before it expires, and bonus bets earned by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS cannot be combined with any other bonus or promotion offered by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet On NBA Finals, MLB Odds With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can use your BetMGM welcome bonus to make more picks on NBA Finals odds, or to get an early start on this weekend's picks on the best MLB odds , highlighted by a potential World Series preview as the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Back to the hardwood, the Boston Celtics will have a chance to end a 16-year NBA championship drought when they continues this year's NBA Finals against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and you can be ready to share in their success with a $1,500 bonus by signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Just click on the "BET NOW" button to claim this exclusive first-bet offer and start making your NBA picks using one of the industry's most trusted sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.