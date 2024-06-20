BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Nets $1500 First-Bet Promo for MLB, Copa America Odds

The battle for the top of the AL East standings is heating up and you can get in on things with a $1,500 first-bet offer using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees close out a critical three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday afternoon, presenting an array of betting opportunities.

This offer has established itself as one of the top MLB betting promos of the year by enabling new customers who sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 if their first bet on BetMGM loses.

With it, you will be ready to make more picks on the MLB odds as pennant races heat up, or to make your best soccer picks as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against Canada on Thursday in the first match of this year's Copa America.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up now, and enjoy the benefits of a $1,500 welcome bonus from one of the world's top MLB betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS $1500 Offer Has Fast Sign Up

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 20, 2024

This welcome offer is available to new customers opening an account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. To take advantage of it you must be at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed.

Follow these simple steps to sign up now.

Download and install the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your iOS or Android device. Click or tap the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Complete the sign-up form and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOBONUS in the promo code field provided on the sign-up form. Once approved, select popular payment methods as a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Sportsbook ROTOBONUS Promo Code Terms & Conditions

When you open a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS on one of the most popular sports betting sites, you unlock an exclusive first-bet offer for new customers that can set you up with bonuses valued at up to $1,500 when your qualifying first bet loses.

You will be reimbursed for the full value of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500 in bonuses bets. They get added to your account in the form of five bonus bets of equal value on wagers of $50 or more and one on wagers of $49 or less. You can use them to make MLB picks or wagers on the Copa America odds and BetMGM player props.

Bonus bets earned with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS are valid for seven days before they expire, and cannot be combined with any other bonus or promotion offered by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wager on Euro 2024 Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Things are also shifting into high gear overseas on Thursday as group stage action continues at Euro 2024, highlighted by a highly anticipated clash between powerhouses Italy and Spain.

Whether you plan to spend your wagers making bets on the diamond or the pitch, you can enjoy more opportunities to make winning picks with a $1,500 welcome bonus by signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

So don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button today to start your sports betting experience and enjoy a $1,500 bonus from one of the world's most trusted sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.