Once again, the Big Ten college football season seems to run through the Ohio State Buckeyes. So far, they look to be the clear best team in the conference. However, the 13th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions will have something to say about that on Saturday. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on this exciting matchup.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you are given a risk-free bet, worth up to $1,000, to use on Ohio State vs Penn State betting picks. Below, we will discuss how you can sign up and claim one of the best sports betting promos available.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Ohio State vs. Penn State Promo

Over the past few seasons, Ohio State vs. Penn State matchups have been very competitive. We should be in for another great game on Saturday afternoon. Make sure you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a promotion for this game, which is a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

To get signed up with one of the best sports betting sites today, begin by clicking our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link. This will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page. Once there, you will be asked to provide your basic personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address.

Include the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $50 to activate this offer.

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer For Ohio State vs. Penn State

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM operates, you can sign up and redeem your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer using the steps outlined above. Once you fund your new account with at least $50, the welcome promotion activates, making your first Ohio State vs. Penn State wager eligible for the risk-free bet offer.

If your Ohio State vs. Penn State bet wins, congrats on scoring a profit at BetMGM! However, if your college football bet loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets received from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promo will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. These free bet credits expire in seven days, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

Bet On Ohio State vs. Penn State With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

Despite Penn State being ranked 13th in the country and this game being played on their home field, they find themselves as 15.5-point underdogs against the second-ranked Buckeyes. Because this is such a big game, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is giving new users a $1,000 risk-free bet for the matchup.

The most common way to use your risk-free bet will be either picking the winner or betting on the point spread. However, you can also bet on the point total, which is set at 61 points in the college football odds. You can also use a risk-free bet on a one game parlay bet.

No matter on what you decide to bet, make sure you sign with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

If you are located in Maryland or Ohio, keep in mind that BetMGM is set to launch in your state soon as well. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code, and prepare for Ohio with the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.