BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1500 Promo for June 9 NBA Finals Odds

Finish off the weekend with a $1500 welcome offer when you sign up as a new user with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. For the remainder of the NBA season, you can wager on all of the best odds using one of the top online sports betting sites in the nation.

With your second-chance deal, choose among your favorite bet type and odds type for Mavericks vs Celtics in Game 2, as we inch closer to solidifying the next NBA champion.

To get started, click the BET NOW button anywhere on this page and sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. In just a few easy steps, you'll be well on your way to enhancing your sports betting journey with one of the best sportsbook promos on the market.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 9, 2024

To claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app using your iOS or Android device. Once complete, follow the steps below:

Click the BET NOW button. This link will take you to the registration page at one of the leading sports betting apps. You will be prompted to enter basic information such as your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You must also provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN in order to verify your identity. In the appropriate field, enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS. Make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10. This can be done using any supported payment method like credit card, debit card, or an online wallet like PayPal or Venmo. Place your first-time wager, up to $1500 on any preferred bet type for Game 2.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions

To complete your registration using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, there are a few terms and conditions that must be met.

First, you must be a new user at BetMGM Sportsbook. You also must be physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and at least 21 years of age or older.

After placing your qualifying deposit, you'll want to wager the entire $1500 to take full advantage of the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Then just wait for your wager to settle! If your bet wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if your wager loses, you will be reimbursed in an amount matching your initial bet, in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, used for odds boosts, or used for any other promotional offer at BetMGM Sportsbook. They will have a 1x playthrough requirement and will expire within seven days of receipt.

Wager on Game 2 NBA Finals Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Tonight, the Mavericks meet the Celtics again for Game 2 and with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you can place your favorite wagers now.

The ball tips off at 8 pm ET in Boston before both teams head to Dallas mid-week. Boston entered the series this week as -250 favorites, making it the first time the Celtics have been the favorite in the NBA Finals since 1986. The Mavericks sit at +180 odds. Wager on moneyline, totals, NBA player props or the next NBA Finals MVP.

Click the BET NOW button today and claim $1500 in bonus bets when you register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for NBA Finals odds on Sunday.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.