BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Claim $200 For Chiefs vs Lions

New customers can sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to claim $200 in bonus bets for Chiefs vs Lions on one of the best sports betting apps during the opening game of the 2023 NFL season.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM, they qualify to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to claim this excellent welcome bonus, allowing new customers to bet $10 to get $200 in bonus bets with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 today.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Claim $200 For Chiefs vs Lions

New users can register with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to claim $200 in bonus bet credits to wager for Chiefs vs Lions on Thursday night using one of the top sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Sign up now by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. That takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at BetMGM, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to fill out to fulfill the identity verification protocol at BetMGM.

Don't forget to manually input BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 into the bonus code field on the sign-up portal. Afterward, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any of the convenient payment methods supported at BetMGM, like PayPal or credit card. Then, place your first $10 wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to earn $200 in bonus bets right away as part of this lucrative welcome bonus available to new customers at BetMGM.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 And Claim $200 For Chiefs vs Lions

New bettors can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 and claim $200 for Chiefs vs Lions with a $10 qualifying first bet. This is the main promo code to redeem at BetMGM, but there is a second promo code currently active, allowing bettors to claim BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to redeem a $1,500 first bet welcome bonus with a losing first bet settled, earning up to a $1,500 rebate.

Losing first bets provide an equal rebate, matching the full stake placed, up to $1,500. However, depending on the amount staked, BetMGM will send bonus bets in two different denominations. Placing less than $50 on a losing first bet yields a single bonus bet credit, while staking $50 or more on a losing first bet sends five bonus bets, each equal to one-fifth the amount of the total stake placed. Thus, a $1,500 losing first bet sends five, $300 bonus bets to a new customer who claimed BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The new welcome bonus, which is bet $10 to get $200, takes effect once you've placed your first cash wager of at least $10 on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds. Bettors instantly receive four, $50 bonus bet credits to wager as a result. BetMGM bonus bets contain a 1x wagering requirement with bonus bet credits, meaning a new customer has to playthrough once, wagering the amount of money earned in bonus bets, which is $200, to withdraw any winnings earned at BetMGM.

Claim $200 For Chiefs vs Lions With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200

New users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly for Chiefs vs Lions with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200. This promo code nets any new customer four, $50 bonus bets to wager on any preferred betting markets, bet types, and odds. As if this wasn't enticing enough, there is an additional $1,500 first bet promotional offer to claim, which issues a full rebate to a new customer who settles a losing first bet, up to $1,500.

Wager NFL Week 1 odds with a real money bet, or use any accrued bonus bets from either promotion claimed, to start placing wagers at BetMGM. Check out NFL odds, like moneyline and spread, or pivot to the NFL player props markets, which contain fun prop bets like anytime touchdown scorers and total quarterback passing yards. You can also bet on the NFL futures of either team if you feel confident in how they'll fare this season.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new BetMGM account to secure both of these phenomenal welcome bonuses, which include bet $10 to get $200 instantly, alongside a $1,500 first bet offer, which are both active welcome promotions to redeem at BetMGM today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.