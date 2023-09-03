BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Register And Claim $200 Instantly

We're halfway through Labor Day Weekend at this point, so don't miss out on the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to register and claim $200 instantly. By using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes, you'll be able to get $200 in Bonus Bets from one of the top sports betting sites.

On this Sunday, all 30 MLB teams are in action, the US Open has reached the fourth round on the women's side, and we're saving the best for last – with three college football games. And the collegiate games are pretty intriguing with Northwestern at Rutgers, #18 Oregon State at San Jose State, and the main event between #5 LSU and #8 Florida State duking it out in Orlando.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Register And Claim $200 Instantly

To begin your sports betting journey on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the DraftKings new user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to verify your identity.

After you finish the registration process and get verified, you can make your first deposit on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM is only $10.

Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 To Register And Claim $200 Instantly

Now that you have registered and made your first deposit, let's find out exactly how the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200 works. Once your account is funded, using options like PayPal, you'll be ready to place your first $10 bet, and in doing so, your account will be credited with $200 in Bonus Bets instantly.

Your first $10 wager can be made on any open sports betting market, including college football odds or Heisman Trophy odds. After placing your bet, without needing to wait for it to settle, your account will be credited with four $50 Bonus Bets, totaling $200.

Register And Claim $200 Instantly With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200

We're ready to close out Labor Day strong, so get in on the action by registering and claiming a $200 welcome offer with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOFB200. As previously mentioned, there are all kinds of sports on the dial today, making it a great time to place your first wager and get off to a great start on your sports betting journey.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.