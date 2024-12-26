BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | $1500 Promo for Seahawks-Bears on Thursday Night Football

NFL betting opportunities abound. Jump into the action after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to open an account. Wager on Seahawks-Bears with the first-bet offer up to $1,500. If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll be refunded with matching bonus bets up to $1,500.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the top sports betting promos because it gives you up to $1500 in bonus bets, making it one of the largest rebate amounts available for first-bet protection.

If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

There are also nine NBA games and three college football bowl games today, if you prefer something other than NFL betting. Don't delay and make your wager on anything else of interest to you. Tap any "BET NOW" button to sign up now with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and enjoy up to $1,500 in bonus bets from one of the nation's leading sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Get $1500 Promo for NFL & NBA Betting

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Dec. 26, 2024

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically in a US location where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Here's how to get started on one of the leading sports betting sites:

Click or tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. When prompted, enter the appropriate BetMGM bonus code for your location on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal, or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Promo Terms & Conditions for 12/26

Signing up today as a new customer using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS has never been easier. Simply click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on BetMGM's secure registration page. Upon approval, you can make a first deposit using an array of payment types including one of the leading credit card betting sites. You can then activate this lucrative first-bet offer.

Here's how the $1,500 first-bet offer works via the BetMGM bonus code. If you place your opening wager with one of the leading NFL betting promos and it loses, you will get bonus bets back matching the amount of your wager, as five bet credits, each worth 20% of your original bet.

As an example, if you place a $500 first wager that settles as a loss on one of the premier NFL betting apps, you will get back five bonus bets, each worth $100. If your opening wager is for less than $50 and it loses, you'll be refunded a single matching bonus bet.

All bonus bets awarded via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They also have a one-time playthrough requirement, meaning that you have to use them once before withdrawing any winnings.

BetMGM Bonus Code Works for Seahawks-Bears Lines & NBA Odds

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS gets you access to spreads and moneylines for all of today's action, so check out the latest for NFL betting and more.

The Seahawks-Bears matchup only matters for one team tonight. Seattle desperately needs a win to keep pace in the NFC playoff picture, especially with a huge divisional matchup looming in Los Angeles to end the season. BetMGM has plenty of NFL odds available for this game, including whether or not Caleb Williams will go over the total passing yards.

In addition to tonight's Seahawks-Bears matchup, there's a tripleheader of action on Saturday with Chargers-Patriots, Broncos-Bengals and Cardinals-Rams throughout the day. On Sunday, we'll see Packers-Vikings, Jets-Bills, Cowboys-Eagles and Falcons-Commanders.

Place your first bet using the BetMGM bonus code offer on one of tonight's NBA matchups, including under Heat-Magic, Nets-Bucks and more while wagering on one of the best NBA betting apps or bet on something else you are interested in.

There is no better time to sign up to get your sports betting journey rolling. Act now. Click the "BET NOW" button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to register your new account. You'll get first-bet protection up to $1,500!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.