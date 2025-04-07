BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Claim $1500 Promo for Tonight's NCAA Men's Basketball Final

One game will decide it all. The Florida Gators and Houston Cougars will play tonight for the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Bet on the last game of March Madness 2025 after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to register a new account. Customers in most states earn the first-bet offer up to $1,500, which refunds a lost first wager with matching bonus bets.

New customers in select states can take advantage of a different welcome offer from one of the best sportsbook promos for 2025 NCAA Tournament betting. If you are in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to get the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets. If your opening wager of $10 or more wins, you will get three $50 bet credits.

Both teams as coming off thrilling victories in Saturday's Final Four Game as Florida knocked off Auburn, 79-73 and Houston rallied to beat Duke 70-67. No matter which team you prefer ahead of the 8:50 p.m. ET tipoff, the best way to get started on one of the most popular sports betting apps for 2025 NCAA Tournament betting, or whatever you want to wager on, is to tap or click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page and register for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Claim $1500 Offer for 2025 March Madness Final

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS / ROTOBG150 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 / Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 7, 2025

As one of the top sports betting sites, it's easy to register with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS — follow these steps:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the SIGN UP button and use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. If prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you or ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - $1500 Promo for NCAA Tournament Odds

Use one of the leading college basketball promos to bet on the Gators or Cougars tonight. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you the first-bet offer up to $1,500 for this game or anything else on today's schedule.

Here's how the BetMGM bonus code offer works for the first-bet offer up to $1,500: After checking the latest in college basketball odds, place your opening wager. If you win, you'll be celebrating your profits. If you lose, however, you will be reimbursed with a matching amount in bonus bets. If your opening-wager loss is for $50 or more, you will get five bonus bets refunded to your account, each worth 20% of the original wager. As an example, if your opening bet lost and it was for $200, you will get back five $40 bet credits.

If your first wager is less than $50, you will earn one bonus-bet credit equal to your original bet. The bonus bets from one of the best March Madness betting sites expire after seven days.

In Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, bettors receive a different offer using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150: Bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. There are no odds restrictions on the qualifying wager and the $150 is paid out as three $50 bet credits. The bonus bets for this welcome offer also expire after seven days.

Bet March Madness & NBA Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS

March Madness betting, the NBA, MLB and more are in the spotlight today. You can get in on all the action and score big with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and the first-bet offer up to $1500.

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer for tonight's action with one of the leading college basketball betting apps, or you can wager on something else on this today's sports betting calendar.

In NBA odds, there are just two games today, Kings-Pistons and 76ers-Heat as the NBA regular winds down to its Sunday conclusion. If you want to focus on MLB betting, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS will get you access to moneyline wagers and more with one of the leading MLB betting promos for today's action, which includes Yankees-Tigers, Rangers-Cubs and Padres-Athletics.

The options are plentiful. Tap any of our BET NOW buttons right now to get your sports betting journey rolling and get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, you can score $150 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. Don't delay. Register and start betting now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.