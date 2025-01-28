BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | Get $1500 Bonus for Lakers-Sixers & More Tuesday NBA Odds

The NBA on TNT for tonight features the Lakers-Sixers and Bucks-Blazers. Start an account for NBA betting and more using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and you will get the first-bet offer up to $1,500. This sports betting bonus gives you back matching bonus bets if your opening wager settles as a loss, up to $1,500.

With the BetMGM bonus code offer, one of the leading sportsbook promos, you'll have one of the largest amounts for first-bet protection available. Place your first bet. If it settles as a loss, you'll get back the matching amount as a refund, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Use one of the leading sports betting apps to place your opening wager on any of today's action. In addition to the NBA, the NCAA Top 25 basketball schedule includes No. 12 Kentucky at No. 8 Tennessee. Bet on any of today's matchups or something else if you prefer. Start now by making sure you tap any of our BET NOW buttons to claim the $1,500 first-bet offer via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS before you place your opening wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Claim $1500 First-Bet Promo Offer

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Jan. 28, 2025

New customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM legally operates, can follow these steps to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS at one of the premier sports betting sites.

Tap any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to start the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you need to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Enter ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code when prompted in order to unlock your welcome offer. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10 at BetMGM using one of the many payment methods with one of the top credit card betting sites that also accepts debit cards, or online wallets as one of the best PayPal betting sites and Venmo. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Details for $1500 Promo Deal for 1/28

Before you place your first wager, let's take a look at the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS terms and conditions from one of the best NFL betting promos.

If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey or Washington, D.C., use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer.

Place your first bet using one of the leading NBA betting apps. If your first bet wins, celebrate your profits. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get bonus bets refunded back into your account matching the amount of your first wager – up to the maximum of $1,500.

The refund via the BetMGM bonus code offer is distributed as bonus bets. If your opening wager of $50 or more settles as a loss, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your original wager. As an example, if you had a losing first bet of $500, you would receive five $100 bonus bets from one of the top sites for NFL odds. If your opening wager of less than $50 settles as a loss, you will get back one matching bonus-bet credit.

Bonus bets awarded through the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must use them once before withdrawing any winnings from your account on one of the leading sites for Super Bowl odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Access NCAA Top 25 Betting Lines & Super Bowl Odds

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer, you also get live odds, parlays, NBA player props and more. Look for the rewards program to unlock profit boosts, odds boosts and more, plus their referral bonus, depending on your location, when you get friends to join. One of the best NFL betting apps gives you access to all that and more.

You can bet after using the BetMGM bonus code offer on college hoops tonight, too. Check out college basketball odds as No. 15 St. John's visits Georgetown. Also, Wake Forest is at No. 21 Louisville, UCF is at No. 11 Kansas, Oklahoma visits No. 13 Texas A&M and Minnesota is at No. 7 Michigan State.

You can also look ahead to Super Bowl 59, with the Chiefs-Eagles ready to do battle in New Orleans on Feb. 9. The Chiefs, trying to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, opened as 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5. There will be markets for all manner of NFL player props and a whole lot more.

The NBA, the NHL, one of the best college basketball betting sites and more. Regardless of how you want to bet, take advantage of the first-bet offer up to $1,500 from the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Locate one of the BET NOW buttons on this page right away, so you can register and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.