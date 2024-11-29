BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Grab $1500 Promo for Raiders-Chiefs & Black Friday Betting

A key AFC West matchup highlights the Black Friday sports betting schedule, as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Raiders in NFL betting action for Week 13. Bet on this game or something else after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to activate a new account. You'll get the first-bet offer up to $1,500, which refunds a losing opening wager with bonus bets.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the top sports betting promos because it gives you up to $1500 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss and is one of the highest amounts available for first-bet protection.

So don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up now with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and enjoy up to $1,500 in bonus bets from one of the nation's leading sports betting apps. Kickoff for this rare Friday NFL matchup at Arrowhead Stadium is just hours away.

If you are located in DC, KY, MA, MI or NJ, you can sign up with code ROTOBONUS instead and get the same great welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Claim $1500 Promo for Raiders-Chiefs

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 29, 2024

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in a US state where BetMGM is licensed. Here's how to get started:

Click or tap any of the the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. When prompted, enter the appropriate BetMGM bonus code for your location on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal, or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Grab $1,500 in NFL Bonuses with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS

Signing up today as a new customer using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS has never been easier. Simply click the "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process on BetMGM's secure registration page. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide some basic personal details and to verify your identity.

Upon approval, you can make a first deposit using an array of payment types including one of the leading credit card betting sites. You can then activate this lucrative first-bet offer by making a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM including NFL point spreads and Super Bowl odds.

Here's how the $1,500 first-bet offer works via the BetMGM bonus code. If you place your opening wager with one of the leading NFL betting promos and it loses, you will get bonus bets back matching the amount of your wager, as five bet credits, each worth 20% of your original bet.

As an example, if you place a $500 first-time wager that settles as a loss on one of the premier NFL betting apps, you will get back five bonus bets, each worth $100. If your losing opening wager was for less than $50, you would be refunded a single matching bonus bet.

All bonus bets awarded via the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They also have a one-time playthrough requirement, meaning that you have to use them once before withdrawing any winnings. Bonus bets must be staked on a straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet type. No withdrawals or transfers can be made with a bonus bet and any bonus-bet credit staked on a winning wager does not get returned.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code for Friday NBA Betting, NCAAF Top 25 & More

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS gets you in on the action for more than just the NFL. After a day off, both the NBA and NHL are back in action. Use one of the best NBA betting apps to wager on the game of your choice, like the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta or the Thunder-Lakers.

The Raiders-Chiefs game is a renewal of a long-standing AFC West rivalry. Las Vegas is skidding and enters the game at 2-9 and losers of seven consecutive games. The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC at 10-1.

If you prefer college football betting, the BetMGM bonus code gives you access to one of the best college football betting sites. Big games today include No. 12 Boise State hosting Oregon State. A Boise State win will solidify the Broncos' hopes of getting a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

A full Sunday of wagering with NFL Week 13 odds awaits, too, so there is no better time to sign up. Act now. Click the "BET NOW" button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to register your new account. You'll get first-bet protection up to $1,500!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.