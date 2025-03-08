BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Locks In $1500 Promo for NCAAB Odds & UFC 313 Pereira-Ankalaev

Start your sports betting journey by claiming a first-bet offer up to $1,500 when you open an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS on this busy day for college basketball and combat sports. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will be reimbursed with matching bonus-bet credits, up to $1,500.

The BetMGM bonus code offer is one of the top sportsbook promos available because of its high limit of up to $1500 in first-bet protection. You can also earn access to the great daily offers that BetMGM provides all of its players. It's the final Saturday of the regular season in college basketball and No. 2 Duke is looking to lock up one of the No. 1 seeds in the national tournament with a win over Tobacco Road rival North Carolina.

Bet on any college basketball you want. UFC 313 is tonight, too. Before you place your first bet on college basketball, UFC, the NBA or whatever interests you, first use one of the premier sports betting apps to open an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and secure the first-bet offer up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Scores $1500 Promo When You Sign Up

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 8, 2025

There are always great opportunities to start your sports betting journey. Anytime is the perfect time to get started with one of the industry's leading sports betting sites and creating your account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS requires just a few steps:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the sign-up process; you'll be directed to the BetMGM registration portal. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS if you are in KY, MA, MI or NY) as the BetMGM bonus code to unlock your $1500 first-bet offer if it is not already filled in for you. Provide the required information such as name, email, address and phone number to create your account. Verify you are old enough (21+ in most states) and physically located in one of the places where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Deposit at least $10 into your newly created account on one of the leading credit card betting sites. Choose from any set of odds in any sports betting market and place your first real money wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Make Your First Bet with $1500 Promo

Before you place your first wager on college basketball, UFC 313, the NBA or whatever interests you the most, let's take a look at the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS terms and conditions from one of the best college basketball betting promos.

If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan or New York, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer on of the leading PayPal betting sites.

Place your first bet using one of the leading NBA betting apps. If your first bet wins, celebrate your profits. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get bonus bets refunded back into your account matching the amount of your first wager – up to the maximum of $1,500.

The refund via the BetMGM bonus code offer is distributed as bonus-bet credits. If your opening wager of $50 or more settles as a loss, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your original wager. As an example, if you had a losing first bet of $500, you would receive five $100 bonus bets from one of the top sites for NBA odds. If your opening wager of less than $50 settles as a loss, you will get back one matching bonus-bet credit.

Bonus bets awarded through the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must use them once before withdrawing any winnings from your account on one of the leading sites for NBA Championship odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Works for UFC 313 & NCAAB Top 25 Odds

Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and then make your first bet on combat sports. The UFC returns to Las Vegas tonight for UFC 313 where Alex Pereira will defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against top contender Mogamed Ankalaev. Pereira (12-2-0) will be making his fourth title defense. If you bet $100 on Pereira (a -115 favorite in UFC odds), you could collect $186.95 if he wins. If Ankalaev pulls out the victory, you would receive five $20 bonus bets.

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer is ideal for using on one of the top college basketball betting sites. In addition to UNC vs Duke, tonight's schedule includes Top 25 teams like No. 3 Houston at Baylor and No. 5 Florida hosting Ole Miss in season finales. The classic Lakers-Celtics rivalry will be renewed tonight in the NBA on ABC primetime game.

Tickets to the NCAA tournament will start getting punched tonight with the final of the Ohio Valley tournament. Four more conference finals (Atlantic Sun, Big South, Missouri Valley and Summit) are on tap for Sunday, so be on the watch for March Madness betting promos as Selection Sunday on March 16 gets closer. You'll find the best college basketball odds after opening your account using the BetMGM bonus code offer.

In addition to unlocking the welcome bonus offer with one of the top NHL betting apps, players will gain unlimited access to all the other great promotions that BetMGM provides its players, including odds boosts, insurance, NBA player props and an excellent rewards program that can earn you even more bonus bets.

Get started by registering for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, secure up to $1,500 in bet protection and take advantage of all the great features BetMGM provides its customers during a March that promises to be a month of excitement. Don't delay another moment. Open your account and start betting today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.