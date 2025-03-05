BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS | Nets $1500 Promo for College Basketball Wednesday Odds

March is finally here and college basketball fans who want in on the Madness can sign up today for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and score an up to $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

Just download one of the best sports betting apps in the country using an iOS or Android device. After registering, make a deposit and wager up to $1,500 and if it loses, the first-bet protection, up to $1,500 will kick in and award you with matching bonus bets.

Conference tournaments continue this week and new users can wager on college basketball odds for a variety of Mid-Major tourneys. You can bet on the spread, over-under or create a same-game parlay, and more on one of the top sportsbook promos.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started and claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Sign Up $1500 First-Bet Promo

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 5, 2025

There are always great opportunities to start your sports betting journey. Anytime is the perfect time to get started with one of the industry's leading sports betting sites and creating your account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS requires just a few steps:

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the sign-up process; you'll be directed to the BetMGM registration portal. When prompted, enter ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS if you are in KY, MA, MI or NY) as the BetMGM bonus code to unlock your $1500 first-bet offer if it is not already filled in for you. Provide the required information such as name, email, address and phone number to create your account. Verify you are old enough (21+ in most states) and physically located in one of the places where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Deposit at least $10 into your newly created account on one of the leading credit card betting sites. Choose from any set of odds in any sports betting market and place your first real money wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS - Details About $1500 Promo Offer

Before you place your first wager, let's take a look at the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS terms and conditions from one of the best college basketball betting promos.

If you are in Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan or New York, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to activate your new account and unlock the $1500 first-bet offer on of the leading PayPal betting sites.

Place your first bet using one of the leading NBA betting apps. If your first bet wins, celebrate your profits. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get bonus bets refunded back into your account matching the amount of your first wager – up to the maximum of $1,500.

The refund via the BetMGM bonus code offer is distributed as bonus-bet credits. If your opening wager of $50 or more settles as a loss, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your original wager. As an example, if you had a losing first bet of $500, you would receive five $100 bonus bets from one of the top sites for NBA odds. If your opening wager of less than $50 settles as a loss, you will get back one matching bonus-bet credit.

Bonus bets awarded through the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS must be used within seven days. They have a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must use them once before withdrawing any winnings from your account on one of the leading sites for NBA Championship odds.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Works for NBA, NHL, NCAAB Top 25 Odds

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS offer is ideal for using on one of the top college basketball betting sites. Today's schedule includes matchups of Top 25 teams like No. 13 Maryland-No. 17 Michigan, No. 5 Florida-No. 7 Alabama, No. 4 Tennessee-Ole Miss.

Some conference tournaments have already started, so be on the watch for March Madness betting promos as Selection Sunday on March 16 gets closer. You'll find the best college basketball odds after opening your account using the BetMGM bonus code offer.

In addition to unlocking the welcome bonus offer with one of the top NHL betting apps, players will gain unlimited access to all the other great promotions that BetMGM provides its players, including odds boosts, insurance, NBA player props and an excellent rewards program that can earn you even more bonus bets.

Get started by registering for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, secure up to $1,500 in bet protection and take advantage of all the great features BetMGM provides its customers during the winter sports season and beyond.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.