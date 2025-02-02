BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Score $1500 Bonus for Sunday NBA Odds & Super Bowl 59

Finish your weekend on a high note by signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS to use on NBA games Sunday, including the Mavericks-Cavaliers. This exclusive welcome offer will provide new users with a first-bet offer, up to $1,500 in the event of a loss.

This massive first-bet protection is available on one of the leading sports betting sites and helps illustrate why BetMGM Sportsbook has gained so much popularity. Just make an initial qualifying wager, up to $1,500. If it settles as a loss, BetMGM will reimburse you in a matching amount, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets.

With this user friendly sportsbook promo, customers will be able to bet on one of the five NBA matchups scheduled for Sunday. To start, click the "BET NOW" button located anywhere on this page and register for a new account using the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Sign Up For Up to $1500 in Bonus Bets

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Feb. 1, 2025

New sports bettors who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM legally operates can sign up with one of the top sports betting apps. Join millions of others today with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS by the following these steps:

Click the "BET NOW" button on this page. Enter basic information like your name, physical address, email address, and phone number. Verify your identity by adding your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Type ROTOSPORTS into the bonus code field. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any available payment method, such as online banking, credit card, or PayPal. Place your first bet, up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS $1500 Promo Terms & Conditions

By signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS, customers can place their first bet using one of the best NBA betting sites. First, you'll want to review the terms and conditions.

Users must wait for their first wager to settle. If it wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if it loses, you will receive a matching amount back, in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. If your opening wager was $49 or less, one single bonus bet will be delivered. If it was $50 or more, you will get back five bonus bets, worth 20% of your initial wager.

Bonus bets will be tagged with a seven day expiration date and will have a 1x playthrough requirement with with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS. Use them to bet on NBA player props and more. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or applied to odds boosts.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS For Mavericks-Cavs Odds & Prop Bets

Using the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS, sports bettors can wager on Mavericks-Cavaliers. Cleveland has been holding down the top spot and will host Dallas on Sunday. Over their last 10 games, the Cavaliers have a 6-4 record. Wager on any of your favorite lines, including spread and totals. While you're at it, bet on NBA futures including Championship odds. Cleveland sites at +700 odds.

Also, the big game is a week away, so it's a great time to score up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Super Bowl odds at one of the top NFL betting sites.

Whichever way you choose to wager, you'll find it all and more at BetMGM Sportsbook. Click the "BET NOW" button for your $1,500 first-bet offer when you register today with the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code ROTOSPORTS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.