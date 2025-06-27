Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 to Get $150 in Bonus Bets – Perfect for MLB Friday Picks

Tonight, the Cubs and the Astros begin what has become one of the most anticipated interleague series of the MLB season. Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to activate an account for MLB betting and more. If your opening wager of $10 or more settles as a winner, you will earn $150 in bonus bets.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on any eligible sports betting market, like MLB, WNBA, the PGA Tour or UFC 317. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers everywhere else can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Use one of the top sports betting apps to wager on your preferences. If it's Cubs-Astros, you will be wagering on a matchup of division leaders. Before you place your opening wager, however, use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 & Win $150 in Bonus Bets on MLB Odds

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: June 27, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Friday, June 27

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | Get $150 Promo if Your $10 Bet on MLB Odds & More Wins

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer for your location to activate an account now for MLB, the PGA Tour, international soccer, the WNBA and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Friday, June 27, 2025

MLB: Cardinals at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET MLB : Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this showdown in the AL East.

: Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; one of the leading MLB betting sites is perfect to use ahead of this showdown in the AL East. MLB: Phillies at Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET

Phillies at Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET MLB: Cubs at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on this interleague game featuring the leaders in the NL Central and the AL West.

Cubs at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos to wager on this interleague game featuring the leaders in the NL Central and the AL West. WNBA: Fever at Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET; it would have been Caitlin Clark versus Paige Bueckers in the first meeting between these young superstars as pros, but Clark is out with an injury. You can check player props for tonight at one of the most trusted sites for WNBA betting.

The BetMGM bonus code offer gives you access to all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more. Sign up now, because the sports betting schedule is packed.

As we approach the midway point of the season in MLB odds, it's time for teams to begin to position themselves for playoff chases and potentially adding reinforcements to the roster before the July trade deadline.

The weekend series between the Blue Jays and Red Sox could help put some distance between some of the top four teams in the AL East – all of which are currently in playoff position. Meanwhile, the Cubs' lead in the NL Central has shrunk as Milwaukee and St. Louis have played significantly better of late. Houston has taken hold of the AL West lead and has some breathing room over Seattle.

The PGA Tour and the Rocket Classic continues from Detroit. With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer, you get to use one of the top sites for golf betting to place wagers on this event throughout the weekend.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to all of your favorite sports betting markets. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.