BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Snag a $1500 Promo for Eagles-Ravens & More NFL Odds

NFL fans can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to claim a $1,500 first-bet offer as a newly registered customer of BetMGM Sportsbook. Place up to a $1,500 qualifying cash wager on the NFL Week 13 slate and if it settles as a loss, get matching bonus bets to wager in return.

Download one of the best sports betting apps available onto an iOS or Android mobile device. Then, sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to qualify for up to a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

Claim one of the top sportsbook promos in the country by tapping or clicking on any "BET NOW" button on this page. This brings you to the new customer registration portal on BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to be entered to become eligible for up to $1,500 in total bonus bets today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS Unlocks $1500 Promo for Sunday NFL Odds & Player Props

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Dec. 1, 2024

Players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to join one of the premier sports betting sites in the marketplace. Complete the sign-up process by following our step-by-step guide to become a new BetMGM Sportsbook customer and qualify for this lucrative $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus.

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" button on this page to launch the BetMGM Sportsbook new customer sign-up portal. Enter your personal identifying information into required fields, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Type ROTOSPORTS into the bonus code field on the BetMGM Sportsbook new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any banking method available on one of the most reputable PayPal betting sites. Place up to a $1,500 first bet on any sport and bet type after successfully registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo for Sunday, December 1

An individual must fulfill various terms and conditions attached to the $1,500 first-bet welcome offer when signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS on one of the nation's best credit card betting sites.

Sports bettors must be physically located in a state with legal sports betting where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer to satisfy the primary terms and conditions attached to this $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

Place up to a $1,500 qualifying cash wager on any sport and bet type, with minimum odds of -10,000 or longer enforced. Depending on the total staked on a losing first bet, bonus bet credits are funded in two different denominations on one of the best NFL betting sites.

If a losing first bet of $49 or less settles, a new customer receives a single matching bonus bet credit to wager on BetMGM Sportsbook. A first bet of $50 or more that settles as a loss yields five matching bonus bet credits, each worth 20 percent of the total stake. Therefore, players who maximize this first-bet welcome offer by settling a $1,500 losing first wager get five $300 bonus bets to wager.

Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager on BetMGM Sportsbook. Each bonus bet contains a seven-day expiration date and can be applied to one straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet type. BetMGM customers must satisfy a 1x wagering requirement with bonus bets before any withdrawal requests can be processed.

Bet on the Best NFL Week 13 Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS

New customers can bet on NFL Week 13 odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to leverage one of the best NFL betting promos available.

Place a first bet or bonus bet on Arizona +3.5 on the road against Minnesota. Bet over 42.5 total points between the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots on Sunday's Week 13 NFL slate.

Check out NFL player props and bet on Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson to score a touchdown in a plus-matchup against the Chargers' porous run defense. Or, target C.J. Stroud to go over his total passing yards prop against Jacksonville's bottom-tier pass defense in an AFC South divisional matchup.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer today.

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ Channel 🌎 LOCATION Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta 1:00 PM ET CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati 1:00 PM ET CBS Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH Arizona @ Minnesota 1:00 PM ET FOX U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Indianapolis @ New England 1:00 PM ET CBS Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA Seattle @ New York Jets 1:00 PM ET FOX MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Tennessee @ Washington 1:00 PM ET CBS Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD Houston @ Jacksonville 1:00 PM ET FOX EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans 4:05 PM ET FOX Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Tampa Bay @ Carolina 4:05 PM ET FOX Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC Philadelphia @ Baltimore 4:25 PM ET CBS M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD San Francisco @ Buffalo 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.