BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS: Snare a $1.5K First Bet Offer for Sunday NFL Betting

NFL fans who sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS can claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available to newly registered customers of BetMGM Sportsbook. Place a qualifying first bet, up to $1,500, on any sport and bet type, and if it loses, get matching bonus bets to wager ahead of today's NFL Week 12 slate.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos available by tapping on the "BET NOW" button on this page to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. This allows new customers to qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet placed settles as a loss.

If you have an iOS or Android mobile device, download one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace and sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer on BetMGM Sportsbook today.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Sunday NFL - Enter Code 'ROTOSPORTS'

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo $1,500 First-Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 24, 2024

An individual can claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer after registering with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS during sign-up on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here's a condensed step-by-step guide to help expedite the registration process to join one of the nation's top sports betting sites:

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to go to the BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer promotional page. Enter your personal identifying information, which includes your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Must also verify your physical location in a legal sports betting state. Type ROTOSPORTS into the promo code field on the new customer sign-up portal to activate this $1,500 First Bet Offer on BetMGM Sportsbook. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 with any preferred banking method available on one of the country's top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any sport and bet type to get matching bonus bets if your first bet settles as a loss.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS for Sunday, 11/24

Anyone claiming BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS has to be a first-time BetMGM Sportsbook customer, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM is licensed to operate.

Apply the First Bet Offer token onto any qualifying cash wager, anywhere from $10 to $1,500. A qualifying event includes any sports betting market and bet type, while requiring minimum odds of -10,000 or longer (-350, -110, +215, etc.) to remain eligible for this $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

Bonus bets are issued only if a losing first bet is settled. Keep the stake and profit from a winning first bet placed on BetMGM Sportsbook, however, no bonus bet credits are awarded with this outcome.

Depending on the total stake of a losing first bet, bonus bet credits are returned in two different denominations. A first bet of $49 or less that settles as a loss yields a single matching bonus bet credit to wager, while a losing first bet of $50 or more, up to $1,500, issues five matching bonus bets. New customers who maximize this first-bet welcome offer with a $1,500 first bet that loses receive five $300 bonus bets to wager on one of the premier PayPal betting sites.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet credit on BetMGM Sportsbook. A bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. Bonus bets are limited to straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet types and each hold a seven-day expiration date.

Bet on NFL Week 12 with BetMGM Sportsbook Odds

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ TV Minnesota @ Chicago 1:00 PM ET FOX Detroit @ Indianapolis 1:00 PM ET FOX New England @ Miami 1:00 PM ET CBS Tampa Bay @ New York 1:00 PM ET CBS Dallas @ Washington 1:00 PM ET FOX Kansas City @ Carolina 1:00 PM ET CBS Tennessee @ Houston 1:00 PM ET CBS Denver @ Las Vegas 4:05 PM ET CBS San Francisco @ Green Bay 4:25 PM ET FOX Arizona @ Seattle 4:25 PM ET FOX Philadelphia @ Los Angeles 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

Bet on Eagles vs. Rams on Sunday Night Football & More NFL Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOSPORTS

New customers can bet on the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football after signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS to wager on one of the top NFL betting sites.

Place a qualifying first bet or bonus bet on under 49 total points between the Eagles and Rams. Other bets to place after claiming one of the best NFL betting promos include Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown in the anytime touchdown scorer player prop market on BetMGM or the Rams +3 against the spread as home underdogs.

Tap on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer today that is exclusively available to new BetMGM Sportsbook customers.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.