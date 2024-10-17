BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250: Bet $10, Get $250 Promo for Broncos-Saints & MLB Playoffs

A clash of two teams looking to snap losing streaks on Thursday Night Football kicks off the NFL Week 7 schedule as the New Orleans Saints host the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. If you are an NFL betting fan in in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can get more chances to start a winning streak of your own with $100 in bonus bets and a $150 BetMGM Casino bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250.

This limited-time welcome offer for new customers in select states has rapidly become one of the most popular sportsbook promos of the NFL season. When you sign up right now and make a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including Thursday night's NFL odds and NFL player props, you will be rewarded with a $250 bonus that will give you an extra edge at both the BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino.

If you are not located in these four states, you can still secure a $1,500 first-bet promo by signing up with code ROTOBONUS.

Don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today with BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250, at one of industry's leading sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250: Bet $10 on NFL or MLB, Get $250 in Instant Bonus Bets

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250 💵 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Get $250 in Bonuses (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 17, 2024

This BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia.

To get started, follow these simple steps. Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOWIRE250 in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Thursday, October 15

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, you can enjoy a limited time BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250 that sets up new customers with $100 in bonus bets and a $150 BetMGM casino bonus.

Click the "BET NOW" link to begin the sign-up process on BetMGM's secure registration website. Once you are approved, you can unlock $100 in bonus bets and a $150 casino bonus by placing a qualifying first bet of $10 on any of the hundreds of sports betting markets offered by the King of Sportsbooks, including the NFL Week 7 odds and MLB odds.

Even if your first bet loses, you will still be automatically rewarded with a $250 bonus that you will have seven days to use.

Get $250 in Total Bonuses with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOWIRE250 for MLB & NFL Betting

In addition to this week's Thursday Night Football matchup, MLB Postseason action continues Thursday with a pair of games. The action starts on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field, where the Cleveland Guardians will host the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS while later in the evening the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Whether you are looking to make more TNF picks or wagers on the MLB Postseason odds, sports bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can grab $100 in bonus bets plus a limited time $150 casino bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOWIRE250.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up now at one the world's best credit card betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.