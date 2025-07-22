BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Red Sox-Phillies & Tuesday MLB Odds

Win $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer. Bet on Phillies vs Red Sox and more. Join now for top MLB odds and exclusive sportsbook promos!

The Phillies and Mets, battling for the top spot in the NL East, face interleague foes tonight. The Phillies host the Red Sox while the Mets entertain the Angels. Bet on either of these games or something else after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to sign up for an account. If you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you can bet $10 or more for your opening wager. If your bet wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

New customers elsewhere can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) to grab a first-bet offer up to $1,500. One of the top sportsbook promos will refund a first-bet loss with up to $1,500 in matching bonus bets.

Other key games tonight include Yankees-Blue Jays, Orioles-Guardians and Brewers-Mariners, plus the WNBA is back in action after its All-Star break. Access one of the leading sports betting apps for whatever interests you the most. All you need to do is sign up for a new account using the BetMGM promo code that's applicable to your location.

How to Claim BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for Tuesday MLB Odds

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 22, 2025

Join using one of top sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Tuesday, July 22

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promos Perfect for Red Sox-Phillies & More MLB Odds

Using the BetMGM promo code will unlock a welcome offer and give players access to additional features such as profit boosts, a great rewards program, a mobile betting app to take your picks on the go and much more. You can use all those features on one of the leading MLB betting sites for today's baseball action and so much more.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

MLB: Red Sox at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds for this interleague matchup.

Red Sox at Phillies, 6:45 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds for this interleague matchup. MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this important AL East game.

Yankees at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET; check out one of the top MLB betting promos for this important AL East game. MLB: Brewers at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET; bet MLB player props as rookie pitching sensation Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound for Milwaukee.

Brewers at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET; bet MLB player props as rookie pitching sensation Jacob Misiorowski takes the mound for Milwaukee. MLB: Twins at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Twins at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET WNBA: Fever at Liberty, 8 p.m. ET; Caitlin Clark is likely out for this marquee matchup to help open the second half of the season.

The BetMGM bonus code offers get you access to all of the best odds for MLB, the WNBA, the PGA Tour and more. Plus, the start of the NFL season is already on the radar as training camps open this week. Believe it or not, the Hall of Fame Game is July 31 and features the Chargers vs the Lions.

No matter how you want to wager, you will have access to odds on those games and so much more once you sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBONUS. Register today, grab your welcome bonus depending on your location, and start placing wagers on all of the great sports betting action.