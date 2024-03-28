BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1500 Bonus for March 28, Sweet 16 Odds

The Sweet 16 kicks off today and new Illinois sports bettors can claim the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS for an exclusive welcome offer. By signing up today with one of the most popular Illinois sports betting sites, you can claim $1,500 in bonus bets instantly.

At BetMGM Illinois, users can find extensive sports betting markets, bet types and odds, including college basketball odds. Today, you'll want to wager on No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Iowa State. You'll also have the opportunity to use ongoing bonuses, profit boosts, odds boosts and promos as an existing customer.

To get started, click on any BET NOW button located on this page and sign up with the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS -- one of the top Illinois sportsbook promos available for March Madness betting.

BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Illinois Promo $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 28, 2024

New users can sign up with the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS to wager on Sweet 16 March Madness odds using one of the top sportsbook promo codes and Illinois betting apps:

Click any BET NOW button to be redirected to the new-user registration portal. Enter personal identifying information like your name, DOB, mailing address, email address, phone number and last four digits of your SSN. Ensure code ROTOBONUS is entered into the bonus code box. The deposit must be a minimum of $5 and can be made using a payment method such as debit card, credit card or PayPal. Finally, make your $5 wager on a game of your choice.

BetMGM Illinois Sportsbook Promo for March 28

Claiming and activating the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS is easy. After registering for a new account and making an initial deposit, simply place your first wager. If this first bet settles as a loss, BetMGM Illinois will return the lost wager to you as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

All bonus bets will expire within seven days of being received.

Bet on Illinois-Iowa State & More Sweet 16 Odds with BetMGM Illinois

With a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer using the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS, sports bettors can bet on Illinois-Iowa State in the Sweet 16, plus a plethora of others games and NCAAB odds.

Other key Sweet 16 matchups taking place tonight include Alabama-UNC, San Diego State-UConn and Clemson-Arizona.

The game tips off at 10:09 pm ET. Don't miss out, click the BET NOW button and claim the BetMGM Illinois bonus code ROTOBONUS for up to $1.5K in bonus bets -- one of the best March Madness betting promos available for Illinois-Iowa State.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.