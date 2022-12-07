BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Grab Your Bonus In Illinois

When it comes to the best sports betting promos in Illinois, you will find that all of the top sports betting apps offer them in one form or another. However, you will be hard-pressed to find an offer more generous than the one that you can get at BetMGM Illinois when you sign up today.

When you register today with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Illinois, new users will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. This means BetMGM Illinois will cover the full stake of your first bet if it loses for up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

You can qualify for this welcome offer as long as you are at least 21 years of age, a new BetMGM Illinois user, and physically located in IL or in another state where the sportsbook is live and operational.

Signing Up With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Grab Your Bonus In Illinois

When you sign up today with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will gain access to one of the best sports betting sites in Illinois while also getting your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

To begin the sign-up process, click through the direct sign-up link below which will reroute you to the BetMGM Illinois new user registration portal. While you're there, you will be required to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Next, you will be prompted to enter the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the corresponding field.

Lastly, once your new account is created, verified and ready to use, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code. Doing so will allow you to immediately use your $1,000 risk-free bet today.

Use The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Grab Your Bonus In Illinois

When you use the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, the first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet. However, if your first bet settles as a losing wager, the bonus offer will kick in and you will get the full stake of your losing first bet reimbursed to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

Free bets will be distributed in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet's stake. If your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. Furthermore, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, you will get five free bets equal to 20% of your losing first bet's stake each.

Expect to get your free bets within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet. However, keep in mind that your free bet will expire in seven days if you don't use it.

If you're in Ohio, don't worry – legalized online sports betting is just around the corner in your state. Sign up using the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of a generous pre-live offer today. As for Maryland, which recently launched sports betting, you can use the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code to place your first bets.

Grab Your Bonus In Illinois With The BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can grab your bonus in Illinois when you sign up with the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code ROTOBONUS now.

One of the best sports betting promos on the market today, this offer will give you a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any open sports betting market offered on the app with no restrictions on odds or bet type. To secure your risk-free bet now, sign up with the bonus code at the link below.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.