BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Colts MNF Promo

When the Steelers and the Colts square off in the NFL Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football, you will have a terrific opportunity to cash in on a generous welcome offer from BetMGM Indiana.

This is because when new users sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Indiana, they will get a $1,000 risk-free bet, which means BetMGM Indiana will cover the full stake of your first bet for up to $1,000.

To qualify for one of the best sports betting promos available today, you must be at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM Indiana user, and physically located in Indiana or in another state where the sportsbook is legal to operate.

How Do I Sign Up With The BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Colts MNF Promo

If you are ready to take advantage of the terrific benefits you get with the BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, click through the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the BetMGM Indiana new user registration portal where you will be required to enter some basic identifying information to create an account on one of the best sports betting sites.

This information includes your name, physical address, email, and phone number. Be mindful that you must also enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes.

Next, BetMGM Indiana will prompt you to use the BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field. This is where you will enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10. This way, the bonus code will be activated and automatically applied to your new account so you can instantly use your risk-free bet.

Using The BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get A Colts MNF Promo

Using the BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will not only give you a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000, but it will also gain you access to one of the best NFL betting apps.

The first bet that you make on your new account of at least $10 will qualify as your risk-free bet. If your first bet settles as a losing wager, the welcome offer will kick in and you will get the full value of your losing first bet credited back to your account in free bets, up to $1,000.

While you will get your free bets within 24 hours of your losing first bet's settlement, you will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire. When it comes to the distribution of your free bets, keep in mind they will be awarded in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet's stake.

If your losing first bet was less than $50, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. However, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each.

With online sports betting recently launching in Maryland, new bettors can take advantage of a generous welcome offer with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code. If you're in Ohio, your time for sports betting is just around the corner! Sign up using the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code for a pre-live offer now.

BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Colts MNF Promo

When you use the BetMGM Indiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a generous Colts MNF promo consisting of a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 that you can use with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

While you can use your risk-free bet to bet on the Colts' moneyline set at -145 in the NFL odds, you can also use your risk-free bet on a one-game parlay that includes NFL player props in an attempt to break the book from the get-go.

Regardless of what type of bet you want to make, BetMGM Indiana will back your first bet for up to $1,000 should your initial wager settle as a loss, thanks to this outstanding welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.