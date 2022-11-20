BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Risk-Free First Bet On Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs travel out West to challenge the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas bettors can back their favorite NFL team in Week 11 with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This is because when you bet on Sunday night's Chiefs vs. Chargers game with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000, making this one of the best sports betting promos available. As long as you are a new user, at least 21 years old, physically located in Kansas or in another state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, you will qualify for this generous welcome offer.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A Risk-Free First Bet On Chiefs

When you sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will not only gain access to one of the best NFL betting sites, but you will also get a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Get your hands on this offer now by clicking through the direct sign-up link below which will reroute you to the BetMGM Kansas new user registration portal. While you're there, you must enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be required to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified.

Next, BetMGM Kansas will prompt you to enter the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the corresponding field. Once your new account on one of the best sports betting sites is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS so you can immediately use your risk-free bet.

Get a risk-free bet on Chiefs vs. Chargers betting picks now when you register at the link below with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Using The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A Risk-Free First Bet On Chiefs

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet. If your first bet settles as a loss, the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will kick in and BetMGM Kansas will reimburse your account in free bets equal to the exact value of your losing first bet's stake.

Free bets will be awarded to your account in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet. If your first bet was worth $50 or less, you will get one free bet equal to that amount. However, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each.

Expect your free bet to be credited to your account within 24 hours of your losing first bet's settlement. Free bets will not last forever, however. Your free bet will expire in seven days if you fail to use it.

Click through the link below to sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free first bet on Chiefs vs. Chargers betting picks now.

Get A Risk-Free Bet On Chiefs With The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

One of the best parts about the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is that you can use your risk-free bet any way you like with no limits on odds or bet type.

While you can use your free bet to bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread, which is set at -5.5 with -110 odds, you can also use it to bet on NFL player props on Sunday Night Football and other NFL Week 11 picks.

No matter what Chiefs betting market you choose, the full stake of your first bet will be covered by BetMGM Kansas for up to $1,000 if it loses, thanks to the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.