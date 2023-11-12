BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Get $200 For NFL Best Bets

Sports bettors looking to back the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's home date with the Houston Texans can get a $200 bonus to use to make their NFL best bets by signing up with one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promos today using BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Designed especially for Kentucky sports bettors opening a BetMGM account for the first time, this exclusive welcome offer earns new customers an instant $200 bonus when they make a first bet on BetMGM Kentucky of just $10. Bonus bets earned by signing up with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 can be used to make additional NFL picks including your NFL best bets on Sunday's Bengals vs Texans odds.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to get started, and discover why Kentucky sports bettors are quickly making BetMGM Kentucky one of the top Kentucky betting apps.

Get $200 For NFL Best Bets With BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200

This exclusive welcome offer for Kentucky sports bettors is open to new customers, 21 years of age or older, who are physically located in the Bluegrass State.

Click the "Bet Now" link to be redirected to BetMGM Kentucky's online customer registration portal, where you can open a new account using BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 by providing some basic personal information including your name, mail address, telephone number, and email address. As part of the sign-up process, BetMGM KY will also ask you for your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN, which are used to verify your identity.

Once your new account is created and approved, you can make a first deposit using credit cards, debit card, or PayPal. You can activate this welcome offer by making a first bet of just $10 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM Kentucky Sportsbook including your NFL best bets. Once you make your first wager, you will be instantly credited with $200 in bonus bets that will add to the excitement of wagering on the Texans vs Bengals odds.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200 Gets $200 For NFL Best Bets

When you open a BetMGM KY account for the first time using BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200, and place a first bet of just $10, you will enjoy the benefit of a $200 instant bonus.

Regardless of whether your first bet wins or not, you will be credited with four bonus bets, each valued at $50. Bonus bets can be used to wager on any sports betting market at BetMGM KY, but cannot be combined with any of the other top sportsbook promos offered by the "King of Sportsbooks".

In addition, bonus bets are valid for just seven days, and any bonus bets you don't use during that period will be automatically deleted from your account upon expiry.

BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200 Unlocks $200 Instant Bonus

The Cincinnati Bengals look to make gains in the AFC North standings with a fifth straight win when they host CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in NFL Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon. You can add to the excitement of the Bengals' current win streak with an instant $200 bonus that will enable you to make your bets on NFL odds by signing up today using BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Click the "Bet Now" link to sign up today, and enjoy your instant $200 bonus from one of the best Kentucky betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.