Kentucky sports bettors can use BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS to pre-register and sign up early to land $100 in bonus bets on launch day when online sports betting goes live on September 28 in the Bluegrass State.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at BetMGM Kentucky, at least 21 years old, and physically located in Kentucky, they qualify to redeem one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to claim this lucrative pre-registration welcome bonus on one of the best Kentucky sportsbooks, which lets Kentucky bettors sign up early to get $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

Claiming BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS Lands $100 On Launch Day

Claiming BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS lands $100 on launch day for any Kentucky sports bettor who signs up early to redeem this pre-registration welcome bonus.

Sign up now by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at BetMGM Kentucky, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at BetMGM Kentucky.

Don't forget to manually input BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS into the promo code field on the sign-up portal, then make your qualifying deposit using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at BetMGM Kentucky, like PayPal and credit cards.

Using BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS Lands $100 On Launch Day

Using BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS lands any new Kentucky bettor $100 on launch day, which is set to go live on September 28.

New customers who opt into this generous pre-registration welcome bonus don't even need to make an initial minimum deposit to qualify for $100 in bonus bets on launch day. Simply click on the "BET NOW" registration link to create a new BetMGM Kentucky account and get $100 in bonus bet credits to wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds at BetMGM Kentucky when online sports betting launches on September 28.

Bonus bets will be credited to a pre-registered Kentucky customer's account on September 28 in the form of four, $25 bonus bet credits that expire after seven days. New customers should make sure to wager their $100 in bonus bet credits while they remain valid in their new BetMGM Kentucky account.

Land $100 On Launch Day With BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS

New Kentucky bettors can land $100 on launch day with BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOBONUS as part of an excellent pre-registration welcome bonus ahead of the anticipated launch of online sports betting on September 28.

Once September 28 arrives, a Kentucky bettor who pre-registered can opt to use their $100 bonus bet credits, or any real money wager, to place wagers across a vast array of sports betting markets and bet types, including NFL odds. Bet on NFL game odds, like moneyline and total, or explore NFL game prop markets, such as alternate spread, half-time winner, and winning margin. You can also bet on NFL player props.

Click on the 'BET NOW" registration link below to sign up as a new BetMGM Kentucky user to claim this pre-registration welcome bonus, which gives Kentucky bettors $100 in bonus bet credits to wager once online sports betting launches on September 28.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.