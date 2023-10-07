BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200: Grab $200 For Kentucky Football Picks

New users can sign up with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to grab $200 to use on Kentucky football picks by using one of the top Kentucky sportsbook promo codes.

When you use the bonus code, you get $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $10 on one of the best sports betting apps in Kentucky. The great part is that you get bonus bets no matter the result of your first bet.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new BetMGM Kentucky user, and physically located in Kentucky or in another state where one of the top Kentucky sportsbooks is legal to operate, you can take advantage of this bonus code now.

Click through the "Bet Now" link to start your Kentucky sports betting journey with $200 in bonus bets to use on CFB Week 6 odds now.

Sign Up With BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200 To Grab $200 For Kentucky Football Picks

New users in Kentucky can register using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to secure $200 in bonus funds for use on Kentucky football picks. This offer is made possible through one of the top Kentucky sportsbook promo codes, providing an excellent opportunity to kickstart your Kentucky football betting experience with bonus bets.

To open your BetMGM Kentucky account, click the "Bet Now" link. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide your name, postal address, telephone number, and email address. The sportsbook also prompts you to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account to bet today.

The next step asks you to enter the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the applicable field. Then once your new account is created and verified, make a first deposit of at least $10 using a supported banking method like PayPal and major credit cards. Once you are through, the bonus code will activate so you can get your hands on $200 in bonus bets to use on CFB odds now.

Use The BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200 To Grab $200 For Kentucky Football Picks

New users can use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to grab $200 in bonus bets for Kentucky football picks today.

Once you place your first bet of at least $10 on any open sports betting market offered on BetMGM Kentucky, the bonus code kicks in and gives you $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your first bet.

Bonus bets are added to your account in the form of four bonus bets, each valued at $50. These bonus bets can be used to bet on your favorite college football picks for the upcoming weekend. It's important to keep in mind that each $50 bonus bet must be utilized in its entirety and cannot be combined with other BetMGM top sportsbook promotions. Additionally, bonus bets must be used within seven days to prevent them from expiring and being removed from your account. So, make sure to put them to good use within this timeframe.

Grab $200 For Kentucky Football Picks With The BetMGM Kentucky Promo Code ROTOFB200

New customers can grab $200 in bonus bets to bet on Kentucky football picks when they register and bet today with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

You can use the bonus to bet on any open sports betting market offered on BetMGM Kentucky. These include CFB odds, and NFL odds, including NFL player props.

With four $50 bonus bets at your disposal, you will be well-positioned to make your Kentucky football picks. So, act now. Click the "Bet Now" link to claim your $200 in bonus bets using this top Kentucky sports betting promo today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.