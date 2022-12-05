BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Saints MNF Promo

The Saints will travel to Tampa Bay to face off against the Buccaneers in the NFL Week 13 edition of Monday Night Football. In a pivotal matchup with NFC South implications, the Saints will look to spoil the Buccaneers' playoff hopes.

When you bet on tonight's Saints vs. Buccaneers game with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Louisiana, new users will get a Saints MNF promo giving you a $1,000 risk-free bet.

As long as you are a new BetMGM Louisiana user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in LA or in another state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, you will qualify for one of the best sports betting promos today.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A Saints MNF Promo

You can easily sign up with the BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a Saints MNF promo by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page. Performing this action will redirect you to the BetMGM Louisiana new user registration portal where you must enter some basic information to create an account on one of the best Louisiana sportsbooks.

This information includes your name, physical address email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your new account can be verified now. The next step will prompt you to enter the BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the appropriate field.

Finally, once your new account is created and verified, make your qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus code so you can instantly use your $1,000 risk-free bet.

Using The BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A Saints MNF Promo

When you use the BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will gain access to one of the best NFL betting apps while also getting a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify as your risk-free bet. If it loses, the bonus code will activate and BetMGM Louisiana will credit your account back with a free bet equal to the full value of your first bet's stake, up to $1,000.

You will get your free bet within 24 hours of your losing first bet's settlement. However, free bets will not last forever. Your free bet will expire in seven days if you fail to use it. When it comes to the distribution of your free bet, it will come in two different ways, depending on the value of your losing first bet's stake.

If the stake of your losing first bet is less than $50, you will get on free bet equal to that amount. However, if the stake of your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will get five free bets equal to one-fifth of your losing first bet's stake each. For example, if the stake of your losing first bet is $500, then you will get five free bets worth $100 each.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, legal online sports betting is heading your way soon. BetMGM has generous pre-live offers too good to miss out on. Sign up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of these generous offers.

BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Saints MNF Promo

One of the best parts about the welcome offer with the BetMGM Louisiana Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is that you can use your risk-free bet on any open sports betting market offered at BetMGM Louisiana, including NFL player props and NFL Week 13 odds.

This means you can use your risk-free bet on a traditional moneyline, a player prop, a one-game parlay, or anything in between. And if your initial wager settles unsuccessfully, BetMGM Louisiana will cover your losses for up to $1,000, thanks to this generous welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.