BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1.5K Bonus for March Madness Odds, Spartans

Prospective sports bettors in Michigan can register with BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet offer available on one of the best Michigan sports betting apps in the region.

As long as an individual is at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at BetMGM Michigan and physically present in MI, they qualify to claim this lucrative first bet welcome offer ahead of a Round 1 March Madness matchup between Michigan State and Mississippi State on Thursday, March 21.

Explore college basketball odds across dozens of sports betting markets as March Madness Round of 64 gets set to tip-off on Thursday afternoon.

Click HERE or any BET NOW button on this page to sign up with BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS -- one of the top March Madness betting promos for Michigan sports betting.

BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code Details for March 21

🎁 BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Michgan Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 20, 2024

New customers can sign up with BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS to wager Michigan State vs. Mississippi State odds during Round 1 of the men's 2024 March Madness tournament.

To sign up, click on any BET NOW button. Enter your personal identifying information into the required fields, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the registration of a new BetMGM Michigan account. Enter code ROTOBONUS into the promo code box. Once registered, take advantage of one of the top credit card betting sites in Michigan, choosing between various payment methods available at BetMGM Michigan to make an initial $10 deposit. Then, place a qualifying real cash wager, up to $1,500, and get bonus bets returned if it settles as a loss.

BetMGM Michigan Sportsbook Promo for March Madness Odds

Michigan sports bettors can use BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer and use it to wager on Michigan State vs. Mississippi State that tips off Thursday afternoon during Round 1 of the 2024 March Madness tournament.

After placing a qualifying cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type and odds, newly registered customers simply have to wait for their first bet to settle. If it settles as a loss, BetMGM Michigan sends matching bonus bet credits, up to $1,500, arriving within 24 hours.

Bonus bet credits are funded in equal denominations of 20 percent of the total amount of the qualifying bet, up to $1,500, arriving as five $300 bonus bet credits. A qualifying wager that loses with a stake under $50 yields a single bonus bet credit instead. Bonus bets must be wagered on either a straight bet, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet types and cannot be split up between various wagers.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Michigan. Bonus bets staked on any subsequent wager are not returned with any winnings earned.

Bet on Michigan State-Mississippi State with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

BetMGM Michigan users can bet on Michigan State vs. Mississippi State during Round 1 of the men's 2024 March Madness tournament on Thursday with BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS used at sign-up for a $1,500 first-bet welcome bonus.

Michigan State is 2-3 straight up in their last five games played, but all three of the Spartans' losses have been by six or fewer points. The Spartans average 46.1% from the field, compared to 45.5% averaged by the Bulldogs. Michigan State also holds an edge in three-point field goal percentage, converting at a 35.9% rate from beyond the arc, while Mississippi State struggles with a 32.5% three-point average.

Making free throws is another massive aspect of winning college basketball games. Neither of these teams performs well from the free-throw line, but the Spartans are 70.6%, compared to 67.2% for Mississippi State. Getting -113 odds on Michigan State's moneyline odds is too good to pass up, so we recommend a one-unit wager.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with BetMGM Michigan bonus code ROTOBONUS today to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet offer ahead of this exciting Round 1 matchup between Michigan State vs. Mississippi State. Claim one of the best Michigan sports betting promos for March Madness today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.