BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Get $200 For TNF Odds

Sole possession of first place in the NFC North standings will be on the line when the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. You can enjoy the benefit of bonus bets that you can use to back the Lions with additional picks on the TNF odds by signing up today using BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Launched to celebrate the return of football season, the latest welcome offer from BetMGM Michigan Sportsbook instantly earns you a $200 bonus when you make a first bet on BetMGM of just $10. One of the best Michigan sportsbook promos can be used to get in all the NFL lines and NFL player props as the Lions and Packers rekindle one of the world's oldest sports rivalries.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to sign up using BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200, and claim a $200 bonus at one of the most popular Michigan betting apps in time to make your play on the Lions vs Packers odds.

Claim $200 Sign Up Bonus Using BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200

This top sportsbook welcome offer is open to new customers who are at least 21 years old and physically present in the State of Michigan.

To start the sign-up process, click or tap the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to BetMGM Michigan Sportsbook's secure registration site, where you can open a BetMGM account for the first time by providing some basic personal information like your name, email address, telephone address, and mailing address.

In addition, it is important to remember to input BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200 in the appropriate promo code field on the sign-up form to ensure you remain eligible for all the benefits of this lucrative first bet offer.

Once your new BetMGM MI account is created, you can securely make a first deposit using credit cards, debit card, PayPal, or other popular banking method. You are then ready to claim your $200 bonus by making a first bet of just $10 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM Michigan.

BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200 Unlocks $200 In Bonus Bets

Bonus bets earned by signing up using BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200 are instantly added to your account as soon as you make a qualifying first bet on BetMGM of just $10. In total, you will receive four bonus bets, each valued at $50, that you can use to make additional NFL picks including wagers on the Thursday Night Football odds.

While bonus bets can be used on virtually any sports betting market offered by BetMGM MI Sportsbook, they must be used within seven days of receipt. Bonus bets unused after seven days will expire and be immediately removed from your account.

Sign With BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200 For Tonight's Game

The Detroit Lions are poised to make a long-awaited return to Super Bowl contention, and you can back them this week on NFL odds with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up using the BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code ROTOFB200. You can use your bonus to bet on Super Bowl odds and other NFL futures.

Don't delay. Click the "Bet Now" link to get started, and enjoy the thrill of making additional NFL picks using BetMGM Michigan's top mobile NFL betting app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.