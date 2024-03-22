BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for March 22

The First Round of March Madness cruises into its second day with Duke set to take the court, as UNC and NC State have already secured entry into the Round of 32. With the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS, new sports bettors can get a $150 welcome offer when they sign up with one of the top North Carolina sportsbooks.

Create a new account and place a $5 bet on the March Madness betting odds of your choosing. Win or lose, you will instantly be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

With $150 in bonus bets, you'll have more chances to bet on March Madness odds and game prop bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. This is easily one of the best NC betting promos for all things college basketball right now.

Click the BET NOW button to begin the sign-up process at BetMGM North Carolina and claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes available in the Tar Heel State.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code NC Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 22, 2024

To be eligible for the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS, you must be a new user at BetMGM Sportsbook, physically present in North Carolina at the time of wagering, and at least 21 years of age or older.

Unlocking $150 in bonus bets at one of the best sports betting apps is easy. Follow the steps below:

Click the BET NOW button to begin the sign-up process. Enter your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, DOB and last four digits of your SSN. Enter the BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field. Once verified, make a qualifying deposit using PayPal or credit card. Make a first-time wager of at least $5.

BetMGM North Carolina Sportsbook Promo for March Madness Odds

Once you have signed up using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS and made your first wager of at least $5, you will instantly be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

It does not matter if your first wager wins or loses, you will be awarded the $150 in bonus bets either way. Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account and will have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Bonus bets won't stick around long so be sure to use them while you have them!

Wager on Duke-Vermont & March Madness Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

After claiming your $150 in instant bonus bets with the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS, place your wagers on Duke-Vermont and more March Madness odds.

No. 1 UNC has already knocked off No. 16 Wagner and No. 10 NC State pulled off the upset against No. 7 seed Texas Tech last night.

Two North Carolina programs have already punched their ticket into the next round -- can Duke do the same against No. 11 seed Vermont this afternoon?

Click the BET NOW button today and wager on North Carolina favorites today using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.