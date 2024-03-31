BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for March 31

North Carolina sports bettors can add to the excitement of a busy weekend of betting on Elite Eight odds with a $150 bonus by signing up today using BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

One of the top March Madness betting promos available anywhere in the nation, this lucrative welcome offer gets you $150 in bonus when you make a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market offered by the "King of Sportsbooks" including your best college basketball betting picks and wagers on the BetMGM player prop bets as several schools continue their bids for this year's national championship.

Click the "BET NOW" to sign up now using BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS and set yourself up with a $150 Elite Eight bonus from one of the top credit card betting sites in the Tar Heel State.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code Details

🎁 BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code NC Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 31, 2024

One of the best North Carolina betting promos of the year, this exclusive welcome offer is available to new customers 21 and older who are physically present in the state of North Carolina. To sign up using BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS and receive a $150 welcome bonus, just follow these simple steps.

Click on the "BET NOW" link to be redirected to BetMGM North Carolina's sign-up page. Provide the personal information requested on the sign-up form, along with documentation to verify your identity. Enter ROTOBONUS in the promo code field on the sign-up form to ensure you receive your welcome bonus. Upon approval, use the BetMGM Sportsbook app to make a qualifying first deposit of at $5 using select credit cards or PayPal.

BetMGM North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus

Signing up today using BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS sets you up to claim $150 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market including Sweet Sixteen point spreads and props, and March Madness futures.

You will be instantly rewarded with a $150 bonus, regardless of the outcome of your first bet. Your $150 welcome bonus will be added to your account as six bonus bets, each valued at $25, which you can use to make more wagers on the North Carolina Tar Heels odds, NC State odds and Duke Blue Devils odds.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days, but cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by BetMGM North Carolina.

Bet on the Elite Eight with BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

College basketball will be in the spotlight as March Madness betting action resumes today. You can be ready to make more Elite Eight picks by signing up now using BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

You can also wager on other sports, like NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball. MLB betting just resumed on Thursday, making now an excellent time to jump on the latest MLB odds and picks.

Tip-off on these crucial NCAA Tournament matchups is just hours away, so act now. Click the "BET NOW" link and give yourself more chances to win on the March Madness odds with a $150 bonus from one of America's top sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.