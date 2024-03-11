BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS | Bet $5, Instantly Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Launch Day in North Carolina is here and online sports betting is now live! As a new user you can claim the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS for an exclusive welcome offer.

Tonight, wager on NHL odds for games including, #22 Devils vs #5 Rangers and #17 Islanders vs #11 Kings. After trading for defenseman Chad Ruhwedel, the Rangers now have a safety net on the right side. They also acquired forward Jack Roslovic, hoping to move up in the rankings above the #4 Dallas Stars.

To get started with one of the best sports betting sites in the Tar Heel State, continue reading to learn how to sign up for a new account at BetMGM North Carolina. Click any BET NOW button on this page to sign up with BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS today -- one of the best NC betting promos.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly

🎁 BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM NC Bonus Code Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: March 11, 2024

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS today for bonus bets to use on your favorite sports teams. As one of the top sports betting apps, BetMGM North Carolina has made it simple to get started.

You must first be a new customer at BetMGM North Carolina, physically located in the state, and at least 21 years of age or older. First, click the BET NOW button on this page. This link will take you to the registration portal at BetMGM North Carolina. You will be required to enter personal identifying information including your name, physical address, email address, and phone number. To verify your account, you will need your driver's license, state ID, or passport. Enter the code ROTOBONUS. You must then make a qualifying deposit and first-time wager of $5 to obtain your bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $150 with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for NC Sports Betting

You won't want to miss out on this Bet $5, Get $150 deal using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

After making your first-time wager of at least $5, a total of $150 in bonus bets will be instantly delivered to your online sportsbook account. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for other promotional offers at BetMGM North Carolina. They cannot be used for casino games, odds boosts or profit boosts. Bonus bets will expire within seven days of being delivered to your account.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks, securing the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Bet on NHL & More with BetMGM Promo Code ROTOBONUS for North Carolina

Using one of the top online sportsbook promo codes, new sports bettors can wager on any preferred sports market using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The NHL has 53 scheduled games this week, giving new users numerous opportunities to bet on their favorite teams and odds. Wager on the moneyline, totals, and game props. Bettors can even wager on the NHL Futures market prior to the playoffs on April 22.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons and claim $150 in bonus bets today using the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code ROTOBONUS. Join millions of others across the state for the official launch of North Carolina sports betting!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.