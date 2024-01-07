BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1500 For Bengals vs Browns Odds

It's the final Sunday of the NFL regular season, which is a perfect time to use the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,500 for Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns odds. When you use one of the most lucrative Ohio sportsbook promo codes in the Buckeye State, you'll get a $1,500 welcome offer to make things right if your first bet misses the mark. Just place your first wager, and if it loses, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back in return.

The Bengals-Browns matchup has some big significance to the AFC Playoff picture with the Browns looking to hold their playoff seeding and the Bengals just looking to sneak in. Cleveland has dominated this in-state rivalry in recent years, winning 9 of the last 11 meetings – including a 24-3 win back in Week 1.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1500 For Bengals vs Browns Odds

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,500 for Bengals vs Browns odds.

To get started on one of the best sports betting apps in Ohio, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. You will then be redirected to the BetMGM Ohio new-user registration page where you will be required to enter basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also required, so you will need to provide more personal information like your DOB, the last four digits of your SSN, and supporting physical evidence like your driver's license, state ID, or passport.

Now, you can make your first deposit at one of the best PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM Ohio is $10, which is the exact amount you'll need to cover the amount needed on your first wager for the welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $1500 For Bengals vs Browns Odds

Check out the details on how to use the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $1,500 for Bengals vs Browns odds.

In order to claim the welcome offer at one of the best Ohio online sportsbooks, you'll need to place a first-time wager and wait for the outcome. If that first wager wins, you will keep the earnings and all of the glory that comes along with it. However, if you lose that first wager, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500. As an example, if you placed your first wager for $500 and it lost, you would receive $500 in bonus bets back.

Get $1500 For Bengals vs Browns Odds With The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Now that you have all the information you need, it's time to get $1,500 for Bengals vs Browns odds with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

The Bengals-Browns matchup is among 16 games on the NFL gridiron. If you want to bet on today's Bengals-Browns game, any of the other NFL odds, or NFL player props on any of these matchups, you have come to the right place.

Just remember to use the BetMGM Ohio welcome offer to get some reassurance on your first bet. You can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't go according to plan. At one of the most trusted PayPal betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.