BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Activate $1K First Bet For Sixers Playoffs

It is a great time to be a basketball fan in Pennsylvania, as the Philadelphia 76ers have looked terrific in the NBA Playoffs thus far. After many long years of "trusting the process," has the patience finally paid off? Joel Embiid and company do look like a team that is capable of winning it all, but will the big man remain healthy enough to lead his team in the second round of the playoffs?

If you are optimistic, put some money down on the Sixers' playoff odds on one of the best PA sportsbooks today. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a special welcome offer, which gives you a $1,000 bonus bet to use on Philadelphia 76ers odds today, making this one of the best sportsbook promo codes available.

Claim The BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

Before the next Philadelphia 76ers game begins, sign up with the BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a great welcome bonus to use on the Sixers' odds. You will receive a a bonus bet worth up to $1,000 to use when you sign up for one of the top sports betting sites by following these easy steps.

To start, click our BetMGM PA sign-up link. This will take you to the BetMGM sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide basic information in order to verify your identity. This includes your name, email, and physical address.

Enter the BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and fund your new account with at least $20 to activate one of the best PA betting promos to use on the Sixers' betting odds.

Get Your $1K First Bet On The Sixers With BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Pennsylvania, you can sign up with the BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS using the steps outlined above. Once you deposit at least $20 into your new sportsbook account, you will receive a bonus bet, up to $1,000, to use on the Philadelphia 76ers.

If your first bet on Sixers' odds wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on BetMGM PA! However, if your promo bet loses, the BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse your wager amount, up to $1,000, in the form of bonus bets on one of the top Pennsylvania betting apps.

Reimbursed bonus bets from the welcome offer are disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. Bonus bets expire in seven days after hitting your account, so make sure to use them within a week.

Bet On The Sixers Playoff Odds With BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

MVP candidate and Philadelphia 76er Joel Embiid suffered a knee sprain during Game 3 of the team's opening series. Despite this, the 76ers completed the first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets. Despite extra time to rest, Embiid is said to be about "50 percent" for the start of next series, with coach Doc Rivers unsure if he will play Game 1.

Clearly, this has an impact on the Sixers' playoff odds. However, this also creates the opportunity for potential value. If the 76ers can keep the ship afloat or if Embiid returns healthy and early, you could get a bargain if you bet on the Sixers' NBA odds with the BetMGM PA Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Sign up using the steps above right now in order to claim a bonus bet worth up to $1,000 to use on the 76ers' NBA Championship odds, or any other 76ers bet. Currently, Philadelphia is +600 to win it all, which is the fourth-best odds in the NBA and third-best odds in the Eastern Conference.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.