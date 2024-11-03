BetMGM Promo Code: Claim up to $250 Bonus for Afternoon Football Betting

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer or Bet and Get promotion worth up to $250 in bonus bets.

Bet $10, Get $250 with code ROTOWIRE250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only)

(MI, NJ, PA & WV only) Bet $10, Get $200 with code ROTOWIREBG200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only)

(AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 with code ROTOBONUS (all other states)

Download one of the top sports betting apps in the country onto any iOS or Android mobile device. Then, register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account by tapping or clicking on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page and signing up with the BetMGM bonus code to claim your respective promotion.

BetMGM Promo Code Details

🎁 BetMGM Promo Code Bet & Get up to $250 or $1,500 First-Bet Offer 💵 Bet $10, Get $250 (MI, NJ, PA & WV only) ROTOWIRE250 💵 Bet $10, Get $200 (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC & VA only) ROTOWIREBG200 💵 First-Bet Offer up to $1,500 (all other states) ROTOBONUS 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Nov. 3, 2024

Sports bettors who register with the BetMGM bonus code can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with a losing first bet settled while wagering on one of the nation's premier online sports betting sites. Sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with our step-by-step guide below:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" registration link on this review to load the new customer sign-up portal on BetMGM Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN, to finish registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account. Type your state's code into the bonus code field on the BetMGM Sportsbook new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of $10+ using any available banking method supported on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet, up to $1,500, to receive matching bonus bets if it settles as a loss.

BetMGM Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Players who claim the BetMGM bonus code must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer of BetMGM Sportsbook to qualify.

Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, on any sports betting market with odds of -10000 or longer (-5000, -800, -350, +100, etc.) and if it settles as a loss, get matching bonus bets issued in return.

Bonus bets are returned once your losing first bet settles on BetMGM Sportsbook, funded as a single matching bonus bet with a losing first bet of less than $50, or five matching bonus bets with a losing first bet of $50 or more. Each of the five matching bonus bets is worth 20 percent of the total stake placed on a first bet that loses. Therefore, a sports bettor who maximizes this first-bet welcome offer with a $1,500 losing first bet settled receives five $300 bonus bets to wager on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM customers cannot withdraw or transfer bonus bets and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. Bonus bets expire after seven days and must be placed as a straight, parlay, or Same Game Parlay bet type while wagering on one of the best credit card betting sites available.

Bet on NFL, NBA & NHL Odds with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Sports fans can bet on NFL, college football, NBA and NHL odds after registering for a sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code.

Bet on player props, moneyline, or totals available in BetMGM Sportsbook's college football betting markets. Or, pivot to NBA player props and game props, which include points, rebounds, assists, etc.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register with BetMGM bonus code and claim one of the best NFL betting promos, which is worth up to $1,500, after signing up and placing a qualifying first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook today.

Bet on NFL Odds with BetMGM Sportsbook Today

🏈 MATCHUP ⌚️ TIME 🖥️ Where to Watch Jacksonville @ Philadelphia 4:05 PM ET CBS Chicago @ Arizona 4:05 PM ET CBS Detroit @ Green Bay 4:25 PM ET FOX Los Angeles @ Seattle 4:25 PM ET FOX Indianapolis @ Minnesota 8:20 PM ET NBC Peacock

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.