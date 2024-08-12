BetMGM Promo Code ROTOBONUS: $1500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Preseason, MLB Odds

As the NFL preseason rolls on, you can get your hands on up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. If your first wager settles as a loss, you'll get a second chance, worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

You can capitalize on the football action when you use one of the top sportsbook promos in the business. With two weeks of preseason left, teams across the league will be looking to shore up rosters and put last season behind them. The 49ers will look to move past their Super Bowl loss, the Lions will try to take things one step further and Jets hope to see what a season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers looks like.

Meanwhile, on today's MLB on the docket, you'll also find some of the best MLB odds. Bet on games including Cubs-Guardians, Yankees-White Sox and Braves-Giants, all scheduled for this evening.

Click the BET NOW button to get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and claim one of the most lucrative welcome offers across the country now.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A Quick & Simple Sign Up

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Aug. 12, 2024

Get started today and sign up for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM is legally operating, you can follow these steps to begin at one of the most iconic online sportsbooks:

1. Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account.

2. You will be redirected to the BetMGM new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process.

3. Enter the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

4. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10 or more using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

5. After creating and funding your account, place your first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS terms and conditions are easy to understand, but let's review them before placing your first bet at the best sports betting apps.

When you place your first bet at BetMGM, the outcome matters greatly. If your first bet wins, you'll keep the earnings but receive no bonus bets. However, if your first bet loses, you will receive bonus bets – up to $1,500 – thanks to the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Now, if you do receive bonus bets, it's important to note that they'll come to you in one of two ways. If your first-time losing wager was $49 or less, you will receive one singular bonus bet in the amount of the wager that was placed. However, if your first-time losing wager is $50 or more, you will receive five bonus bets equal to the amount of your first wager. This means that if your first-time losing wager was $300, you would receive five separate $60 bonus bets.

The bonus bets have a one-time playthrough feature and must be used within seven days before expiring.

Wager on MLB Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

With the pennant races heating up, there has never been a better time to claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

In addition to the MLB odds on the games mentioned above. We'll see a few other interesting matchups on Monday, including Astros-Rays, Dodgers-Brewers and Royals and Twins.

Get started today and sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.