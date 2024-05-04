BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS: Get a $1500 Bonus Code for May 4 NBA, NHL & UFC 301 Odds

Sports bettors can register a new BetMGM online sportsbook account with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to receive a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards are the marquee players to watch in this matchup. Edwards and the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in Round 1, while Jokic and Jamal Murray eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

UFC 301 is also set for a big night on Saturday. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg are featured in the main event, with oddsmakers valuing Pantoja as a -200 moneyline favorite.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new BetMGM online sportsbook account using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS during registration to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets today.

BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS Details

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 4, 2024

New customers can sign up to qualify for $1,500 in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to redeem one of the premier sportsbook promos in the marketplace.

Follow these steps to successfully register a new BetMGM account today:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete registration at BetMGM. Make sure to manually enter ROTOBONUS into the corresponding bonus code field located on BetMGM's new customer sign-up portal. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with any available payment method supported on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, wagering on any available betting market, bet type, and odds to qualify for bonus bet credits if your first bet settles as a loss on one of the top PayPal sportsbooks.

BetMGM Promo Terms & Conditions

Players are welcome to claim BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS as long as they are at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting and a first-time customer at BetMGM.

A losing first bet of less than $50 yields a single bonus bet credit for registered BetMGM customers. A qualifying stake of $50 or more returns five matching bonus bets, so a $1,500 losing first bet sends five $300 bonus bet credits that can be wagered.

Bonus bets arrive within 24 hours of settling a losing first bet and expire after seven days. No withdrawals or transfers can be made and bonus bets are also prohibited from being used to opt-in to other ongoing promotions at BetMGM. Bonus bet credits staked on a subsequent wager do not get returned with any winnings earned.

Wager Saturday NBA Odds & NHL Stanley Cup Props with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Individuals can wager Saturday's NBA odds and NHL Stanley Cup odds with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS used during sign-up to receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets available on one of the best sports betting apps.

There are hundreds of NBA odds and betting markets to choose from at BetMGM. Explore NBA player props and NBA Championship odds in the futures market, or stick with moneyline and point spread.

NHL Stanley Cup odds have changed with several teams getting eliminated in Round 1. The Carolina Hurricanes are current favorites to win at +400. Edmonton, Florida and Colorado are the next betting favorites.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.