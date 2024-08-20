BetMGM Promo: Use Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1500 Welcome Offer

With the addition of football season, sports betting is heating up. New customers can sign up now with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a first-bet welcome offer worth up to $,1500 in bonus bets.

As NFL preseason winds down, NCAA football will officially begin, with Florida State vs Georgia Tech kicking off the season on Saturday, August 24. By using one of the best sports betting apps across the country, you can explore football, as well as a wide array of other sports betting markets.

Click on the BET NOW button below to register for a new BetMGM sportsbook account and claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for $1,500 in bonus bets -- one of the top sportsbook promos for August.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim a $1,500 Promo for Tuesday, August 20 Odds

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Aug. 20, 2024

New customers can register for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS on one of the most popular sports betting sites available. To get started, follow the steps below:

Click on the BET NOW button. This will redirect you to the new user registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook. Enter basic information, including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also need to provide your SOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Type in the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS into the appropriate field. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using a supported payment method such as, credit card, online banking or PayPal. Place a qualifying wager, up to $1,500, on any preferred sports market, bet type, and odds type.

BetMGM Promo ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

Before getting started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, there are a few terms and conditions that you should familiarize yourself with first.

Sports bettors should be new to BetMGM Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. After placing your initial wager, wait for your bet to settle. If it wins, you will be paid out in normal fashion. However, if it loses, you will be reimbursed in the form of bonus bets, in an amount matching your initial bet, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets will be delivered to your online sportsbook account and will have a 1x playthrough requirement. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or applied to any other promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook. All bonus bets will expire within seven days.

Wager on NFL Preseason, MLB & NCAAF Week 0 with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New users can bet on football and MLB odds with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS after signing up.

The NFL will head into its final week of preseason with games scheduled Thursday to Sunday. Wager on state matchups, including Dolphins-Buccaneers and Giants-Jets. Then dive into NCAA football, with Week 0 beginning on Saturday. Florida State at Georgia Tech highlights the Week 0 kickoff, but you can wager on any number of college football odds.

If you're looking for something more instantaneous, there's many MLB games on tonight's docket, including Guardians-Yankees, Phillies-Braves and Red Sox-Astros. Bet on the moneyline, totals or MLB player props.

Claim one of the best new user promos today and sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Click the BET NOW button for up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.