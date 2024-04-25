BetMGM Sign Up Bonus: Use Code ROTOBONUS for up to $1500 in Bonus Bets

Round 1 of the NBA & NHL Playoffs are in full swing, as teams across each league are looking to pull ahead, and with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, it's not too late to get in on the action. When you use one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get a second-chance offer worth up to $1500.

Thursday is Game 3 in the NBA playoffs, with each away team 2-0. After some missed calls during the first two games, the Sixers have filed grievances over the officiating and are still confident they can take the series from the Knicks. Also playing are Cavaliers-Magic and Nuggets-Lakers.

The NHL will also be in Game 3 on Thursday with the Panthers at Lightning and Hurricanes at Islanders, with plenty more on the docket for the remainder of the week.

To get started wagering on NBA odds and NHL odds, click the BET NOW button and register for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get a $1.5K Bonus for NBA Playoff Betting

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: April 24, 2024

Claiming the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is incredibly easy when using one of the top sports betting apps. As long as you are 21 years of age or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting and a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, you qualify for up to $1,500 in bonuses.

First, click the BET NOW button to access the new-user registration page. You will be prompted to enter basic information including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will also need to provide your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. In the appropriate space, enter the code ROTOBONUS. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using a supported payment method like credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal. Place your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook, up to $1,500 to take full advantage of the welcome offer.

How to Unlock $1,500 BetMGM Sign Up Bonus

After creating a new account with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you'll be closer than ever to $1,500 in bonuses.

All you have to do is wait for your first wager to settle. If your bet wins, you'll be paid out in normal fashion; however, if it loses, you will get a second-chance offer in the same amount as your first wager, up to $1,500 in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, used for profit or odds boosts, or used for any other promotional offer at BetMGM Sportsbook. With a wide array of sports betting markets, your bonus bets can be used on any game, bet types or odds type and will expire within seven days.

Wager on NBA & NHL Playoffs Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Not only can sports bettors wager on Thursday's games, but you'll want to take advantage of games scheduled for Friday. With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you can put your bonuses towards the final Game 3 NBA and NHL match-ups in Round 1.

Friday night will feature Bucks-Pacers, Clippers-Mavericks, and Timberwolves-Suns. For the NHL, find Rangers-Capitals, Canucks-Predators, Jets-Avalanche and Oilers-Kings. Wager on the Futures market, as the Oilers and Rangers have the best odds behind the Hurricanes, to win not only the first series (Oilers -190, Rangers -210), but the championship (Oilers and Rangers +600).

Place your first bet today with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets after creating a new online sportsbook account.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.