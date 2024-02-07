BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code Gets You $158 For Kansas City vs San Francisco

Sports bettors can sign up to claim BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS which gets you $158 for Kansas City vs. San Francisco available on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, and a first-time customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, they qualify to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account while entering BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during registration to get $158 in bonus bets today.

Register With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code That Gets You $158 For Kansas City vs San Francisco

New users can register with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS that gets you $158 in bonus bets for Kansas City vs. San Francisco while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to get started today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Remember to manually enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the sign-up portal to qualify for this bet $5 to get $158 in bonus bets welcome offer. Once registered, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any preferred payment method available, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager to receive $158 in bonus bets today.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code Which Gets You $158 For Kansas City vs San Francisco

New customers can use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS which gets you $158 in bonus bets for Kansas City vs. San Francisco.

Each newly registered bettor at BetMGM Sportsbook is required to place their $5 qualifying wager on the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. Download and install the mobile app from the Apple app store or Google Play Store onto your iOS or Android device. After installation, place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $158 in bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets are funded as two $50 bonus bets and a third $58 bonus bet credit, each expiring after seven days. Bonus bets must be staked on a straight bet, Parlay, and Same Game Parlay accordingly.

Bonus bet credit cannot be divvied into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned. Bonus bet credit is also ineligible to be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Get $158 For Kansas City vs San Francisco With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code

Sports bettors can get $158 in bonus bets for Kansas City vs. San Francisco with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS used during sign-up today.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, any bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager on a wide selection of online sports betting markets available at BetMGM Sportsbook, including Super Bowl odds, such as total and moneyline. Explore NFL game props, like first-quarter spread, along with numerous NFL player props, such as anytime touchdown scorer and alternate passing yards.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and place a $5 qualifying wager to get $158 in bonus bets after entering BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during sign-up today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.