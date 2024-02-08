BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim $158 For Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl 58 is just a few days away, so there's never been a better time to sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim $158 for the big game. By using one of the easiest sportsbook promo codes in the sports betting market, you'll get $158 in bonus bets to use on the big matchup in Sin City. Just place a simple $5 wager, and whether it wins or loses, you'll be walking away with the bonus bets.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (-2, o/u:47.5) kick off the big game, the eyes of the world will be watching. There are so many great storylines, in addition to the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift saga, and the NFL player props betting markets will likely be flooded with wagers. BetMGM Sportsbook will have just as many markets for customers as any other online sportsbook in this space, so find the ones that are right for you and start placing your wagers today.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Claim $158 For Super Bowl Odds

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim $158 for Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button to begin your journey on one of the most highly-rated sports betting apps. This will take you to the BetMGM Sportsbook new customer sign-up page where you will need to enter personal information such as your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is required at every sportsbook, and this case is no different, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked for these items.

At this point, you can make your first deposit at one of the most trustworthy PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM Sportsbook is $10, and that's more than enough to cover the $5 amount needed on the first-bet welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Claim $158 For Super Bowl Odds

Check out these simple details on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim $158 for the big game at one of the top credit card betting sites.

All you'll need to do is place a $5 wager on any sports betting market, and the bonus bets are all yours. That's right, it doesn't matter if your first-time wager wins, you're going to get $158 in bonus bets no matter what.

The bonus bets hit your account in the form of two $50 bonus bets, and then you'll receive an additional $58 bonus bets. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market and must be used within seven days before expiring.

Claim $158 For Super Bowl Odds When Using The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Now is the time to claim $158 for the big game when using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

We're almost ready to kick off Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Place your first bet today, and then have enough bonus bets to use on Super Bowl odds or any other NFL odds that pique your interest. It's the last game of the season, so let's leave it all on the field and have a confetti party of our own!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.