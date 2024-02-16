BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $150 In Bonus Bets

It's Friday night and everyone is geared up for the weekend, so get off to a fast start with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $150 in bonus bets. By using one of the top sportsbook promo codes in sports betting, you'll get $150 in bonus bets – just for placing a simple $5 wager. That's right! Just place a $5 wager, and the bonus bets are heading your way.

On this Friday night, NBA All-Star Weekend begins in Indianapolis with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Game. No Top-25 college basketball teams are in action, but there are some big matchups featuring Villanova at Georgetown, Brown at Princeton, and New Mexico at San Diego State. The NHL has one lone game on its slate, and that is the Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $150 In Bonus Bets

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $150 in bonus bets.

To get started on one of the most highly functioning sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button. This will take you to the BetMGM Sportsbook new-user registration page, and you'll need to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Next, you can make your first deposit at BetMGM Sportsbook using a variety of methods like PayPal, credit cards, and many others. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM Sportsbook is $10, which is more than enough to cover your first-time $5 needed to qualify on the welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $150 In Bonus Bets

Follow these easy steps on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $150 in bonus bets.

First, you will place a $5 wager on any sports betting market at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of the top online sportsbooks. This will activate the amount needed on the welcome offer, and then the bonus bets start to roll in. The bonus bets will be sent in two waves – you'll get two $50 bonus bets to start, and then an additional $50 bonus bet within 48 hours of creating your account.

These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market, and the entire amount of your bonus bets must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Let's start the weekend off on the good foot and get $150 in bonus bets with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Even without NFL football, there are still plenty of sports left for the people. NBA All-Star Weekend is here, meaning we have a break in the action. The top betting markets still available to bet on include college basketball odds and NHL odds.

Get started today with one of the easiest welcome offers to claim have bonus bets to use over the weekend.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.