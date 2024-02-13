BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $150 In Bonuses

We're feeling the love from one of the top online sportsbooks, and you can use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $150 in bonuses. When you sign up for a new account using one of the most user-friendly sportsbook promo codes, you'll get $150 in bonus bets when you place a wager of $5. Whether your first wager wins or not, you'll be walking away with $150 in bonus bets to use on

College hoops rules this Tuesday night with many of the top programs in action, including Marquette at Butler, North Carolina at Syracuse, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Ole Miss at Kentucky. There are six NBA games on the docket, featuring the Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns. The NHL has a whooping 11 games with the big ones including the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, the St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs, the Colorado Avalanche at Washington Capitals, and the Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $150 In Bonuses

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $150 In bonuses.

To get started with a new account on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the BetMGM Sportsbook new-user registration page where you'll need to enter your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

At this point, you can now make your first deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit at BetMGM Sportsbook is $10, which is what you'll need to qualify for the $150 first-time bet on the welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $150 In Bonuses

Here are the details on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get in bonuses.

Just place your first bet of $5 at one of the top PayPal betting sites. Whether that first bet or wins not, you'll get $150 in bonus bets.

You'll have seven days to use the entire amount of your bonus bets or they will expire and you can use them on any sports betting market as long as they're not attached to previous odds/profit boosts.

Get $150 In Bonuses With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

We're fresh out of football season and moving straight into hoops, hockey, and baseball on the horizon, and you can get $150 in bonuses with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

There are plenty of games on tonight's sports calendar, so you'll have more than enough places to land your first bet. Take the bonus bets you receive from BetMGM Sportsbook and use them on any sports betting market, like NBA odds, NHL odds, and more.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.