BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1500 In Bonus Bets

We're moving into the weekend with some momentum, so it's the best time to sign up for a new account using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. You can get a $1,500 welcome offer by using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes around. Just place your first bet of at least $10, and if it loses, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500.

The Friday of fun is highlighted by a massive 10-game slate in the NBA with matchups like the Sacramento Kings at Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers. There are four solid college football bowl games - #22 Clemson vs Kentucky, #19 Oregon State vs #16 Notre Dame, Memphis vs Iowa State, and #9 Missouri vs #7 Ohio State. College basketball has a lot of Top-25 teams in action, including UNC Greensboro at #19 Texas and #4 Arizona at California. Lastly, the NHL comes in strong with nine games, including the New York Rangers at Florida Panthers and the Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $1500 In Bonus Bets

New customers can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,500 in bonus bets.

Get started at one of the top sports betting apps by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. You will then be redirected to the BetMGM Sportsbook new-user registration page, and you'll need to provide basic personal information about yourself like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Next, you will need to verify your identity, so you'll need to have identifying information like your DOB, the last four digits of your SSN, and physical documentation like your driver's license, a state ID, or passport.

After completing the processes for registration and verification, you can make your first deposit at one of the best PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount is $10, but it would be wise to increase that amount and take full advantage of the $1,500 maximum value on the welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Get $1500 In Bonus Bets

Here are the details on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $1,500 in bonus bets at one of the top online sportsbooks.

The outcome of your first wager depends on whether you will receive bonus bets or not. If that first wager wins, you'll keep the earnings like you would on a regular bet. However, if you lose that first wager, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500.

The bonus bets have a one-time playthrough feature which means they must be used at least once on any sports betting market at BetMGM Sportsbook. Also, you will have seven days to use the bonus bets or they will expire.

Get $1500 In Bonus Bets With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

This is the perfect time to get $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites.

With so many games on the board, you'll have plenty of places to land this first-bet welcome offer at BetMGM Sportsbook. If your first bet doesn't win, you'll get it back in bonus bets – up to $1,500.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.