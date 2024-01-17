BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $158 In Bonus Bets For Division Round

New customers can register with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets for the NFL Divisional Round while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

As long as a bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, they are eligible to claim this lucrative bet $5 to get $158 welcome bonus.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS during registration to get $158 in bonus bets today.

Sign Up With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $158 In Bonus Bets For Division Round

New users can sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets for the NFL Divisional Round, available to claim as one of the best online sportsbook promo codes amongst all legally licensed online sportsbooks.

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at BetMGM Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to finish registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account.

Remember to manually enter BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the sign-up portal for the ability to get $158 in bonus bets. After successful registration, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the preferred payment methods available, like credit cards, debit card, or PayPal. Finally, place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any preferred online sports betting market to get $158 in bonus bets after registering a new BetMGM Sportsbook account today.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $158 In Bonus Bets For Division Round

First-time customers can use BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets for the NFL Divisional Round.

All new BetMGM Sportsbook users must download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app from the Apple app store or Google Play Store onto their mobile device before placing their first qualifying wager. Place a $5 first bet to qualify for this bet and get welcome bonus, receiving $158 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the qualifying wager.

Bonus bets are funded as two $50 bonus bet credits and a third $58 bonus bet credit. Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Each bonus bet credit can only be used once and can only be placed as one straight bet, one Parlay, or one Same Game Parlay bet type. Bonus bet credits cannot be split across multiple wagers or divvied into smaller denominations.

Get $158 In Bonus Bets For Division Round With BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Sports bettors get $158 in bonus bets for the NFL Divisional Round with BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS used at sign-up to qualify for this excellent welcome offer.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real money wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to start placing bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Wager NFL odds, like moneyline and total, or invest in NFL player props, such as anytime touchdown scorer. You can also look ahead to Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market to receive $158 in bonus bets. Remember to sign up using BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to qualify for this current welcome bonus offered to new customers at BetMGM Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.