BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS: Sign Up For $1,500 In Bonuses

Alright, the weekend has finally arrived! You survived the week, so now treat yourself to the BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS and sign up for $1,500 in bonuses. By using one of the top-notch sportsbook promo codes, you'll get a second chance at life if your first wager doesn't register as a win. If your first wager comes in a losing effort, you'll get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back in return.

On tonight's docket, we've got an 11-game NBA slate featuring matchups like the Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, the Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, and the Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers. None of the Top-25 teams in college hoops are playing, but there are some intriguing regional matchups, including Holy Cross at Boston College, Army at Harvard, and Navy at Quinnipiac. The NHL has a very light three-game slate featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at Florida Panthers, the St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS For $1,500 In Bonuses

New users can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS for $1,500 in bonuses.

Get started at one of the top online sportsbooks by clicking on the "BET NOW" button down below. This will redirect you to the BetMGM Sportsbook new-user registration page and you'll need to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you'll need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when asked to do so.

Now, you can go ahead and make your first deposit at one of the best PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at BetMGM Sportsbook is $10, but you can deposit enough money to cover the $1,500 maximum value on the welcome offer.

Use The BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS To Sign Up For $1,500 In Bonuses

Here are the details on how to use the BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS to sign up for $1,500 in bonuses on one of the best-operating sports betting apps.

Using this welcome offer is simple and easy – Just place your first wager and wait for the outcome. If that first wager wins, you'll keep the earnings like you would on a regular bet. However, if that first wager loses, you'll get it back in the form of bonus bets – up to $1,500.

Your bonus bets will be available for seven days before expiring, and the only restriction is that they can't be used on bets that already have odds/profit boosts or other promotions attached to them.

Get $1,500 In Bonuses With The BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS

This is the best time to get $1,500 in bonuses with the BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOBONUS at one of the top credit card betting sites.

With so many great sporting events coming up in the next few days, you definitely want to take advantage of this great welcome offer where you could receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets to use on NFL odds, NBA odds, and more. It's the best of both worlds where you'll either win your first wager or get bonus bets back in return if you don't win.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.