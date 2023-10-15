Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000: Get $1K For Eagles vs Jets Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles look to remain undefeated when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday, and you can bolster your Eagles vs Jets picks with a $1000 betting bonus when you sign up today using Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000.

One of the most recognized names in entertainment and sports betting, Caesars PA has also developed a reputation for offering the top sportsbook promo codes in Pennsylvania, and the latest welcome offer is no different. When you sign up using Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000, and your first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed for the value of you first bet with bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1000.

Click the "Bet Now" link now to take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer, and stake your claim to a $1000 bonus when you sign up using Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000.

Claim $1000 Bonus By Signing Up Using Caesars PA Promo Code ROTO1000

This welcome offer is open to new customers who are at least 21 years old, and located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

You can start the sign-up process for one of the top Pennsylvania betting sites by clicking the "Bet Now" link, which redirects you to Caesars Pennsylvania's secure customer registration site. As part of the sign-up process, you will be asked for your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number, as well as your DOB and the final four digits of your SSN, which are used for verification purposes.

In addition, it is important to ensure you have entered Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000 in the field provided on the sign-up form to ensure you receive all the benefits of one of the country's top sportsbook bonus codes.

Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000 Activates $1000 First Bet Offer

A minimum first deposit of $20 using options like PayPal and credit cards is required before making your first wager, and you can activate this lucrative welcome offer by making a minimum first bet of $20 on any sports betting market offered by Caesars PA Sportsbook.

However, if you enjoy a larger sports betting market, you can maximize this offer by placing a first bet on Caesars of $1000.

If your first bet wins, you can make more bets or withdraw your winnings. But if your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed with bonus bets equal to the value of the stake of your first bet, up to a maximum of $1000, which you can use to make additional NFL picks or get in on all the NFL player props and same game parlays found on the Eagles vs Jets odds.

Bonus bets are deposited into your account within 48 hours of the settlement of your first bet, and must be used within 14 days, before they expire and are deleted from your account.

Sign Up With Caesars PA Promo Code ROTO1000 In Time For Sunday's Game

The Philadelphia Eagles enter NFL Week 6 as one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, but can expect a stiff challenge from one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL.

Regardless of whether you back the Eagles or the Jets, you can enjoy the benefit of up to $1000 in bonus bets when you sign up today using Caesars Pennsylvania Promo Code ROTO1000.

Click on the "Bet Now" link now, and set yourself up with a lucrative first bet offer from one of the country's top online NFL betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.